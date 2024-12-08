Leeds United suffered a huge blow this summer as star forward Georginio Rutter departed for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rutter became Leeds' club record signing when he joined the club from Hoffenheim in January 2023 for a fee of £35.5 million, but he endured a tough start to life at Elland Road.

The manager who signed Rutter, Jesse Marsch, was sacked just a few weeks after his arrival, which will not have helped him settle at his new club, and he struggled to make an impact under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

Georginio Rutter starred for Leeds United in the Championship

Rutter failed to score and provided just one assist in 13 appearances for Leeds in the second half of the 2022-23 season, but it is fair to say he found a new lease of life in the Championship.

While the Whites ultimately suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Southampton in the play-off final last term, Rutter enjoyed an excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists in 51 games, and he was deservedly named in the Championship Team of the Season.

Rutter featured in the first two games of this season for Leeds, but it was always going to be difficult for them to keep hold of him after missing out on promotion, and he made the move to Brighton in August for a fee of £40 million, which was also a club record deal for the Seagulls.

Georginio Rutter's stats for Leeds United (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 66 Goals 8 Assists 18

After his exit was confirmed, Rutter took to Instagram to send an emotional farewell message to Whites supporters, writing: "It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on. When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realize how much this club would mean to me. Leeds United has been more than just a team for me – it’s been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.

"From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds. You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that."

Brighton have made a strong start to the season in the Premier League under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler, with Rutter playing a key role in that success, and as he continues to impress, we looked at how his wages at the Amex Stadium compare to what he was earning during his time at Leeds.

Georginio Rutter's wages at Brighton compared to Leeds United

According to Capology, Rutter earned £70,000 per week and £3,640,000 per year at Leeds last season, although it should be stressed that those figures are an estimate.

Rutter was believed to be the Whites' joint-highest earner last season along with Patrick Bamford, but that is perhaps little surprise given that he was the club's record signing.

As would have been expected after his move to the Premier League, Rutter's wages have increased at Brighton, and he is now said to take home £75,000 per week and £3,900,000 per year.

That makes him the Seagulls' fourth-highest paid player, with only Kaoru Mitoma and Lewis Dunk (both £80,000 per week) and Ferdi Kadioglu (£87,500 per week) earning more than the Frenchman.

After their impressive start to life under Hurzeler, Brighton currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, and Rutter has scored two goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances for his new club so far.

Having not scored since netting in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in early October, Rutter is currently experiencing something of a goal drought, but Hurzeler has continued to start him, showing just how important he has become for the Seagulls.