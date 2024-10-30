Georginio Rutter showcased his immense talent under Daniel Farke during the 2023/24 season, finally justifying the record-breaking fee Leeds United paid for him before moving on to Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

His time at Elland Road saw him develop into a key figure for Leeds, with his unique blend of technical ability and physical strength making him a standout performer and a player who had an unconventional approach to taking players on.

He came to England with a strong reputation from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported £36million, as per Sky Sports.

At the time, Leeds needed an extra body in attack to help ease the burden on Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo.

Initially, though, it did not work out for Rutter in West Yorkshire, as he registered just one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions following his big-money move, with many of his minutes coming from the bench, and a good chunk of the fanbase were already willing to write him off as another Victor Orta mistake.

Georginio Rutter's development with Leeds and move to Brighton

The Frenchman became a player transformed under Farke in the Championship, developing into one of Leeds' key players in the process. He was a revelation in attack at knitting play together and also drawing fouls to get the Whites up the pitch.

It was found that Rutter works best with space to turn into to attack the box, or is good at running in the channels. He is a very direct dribbler, and not a hold up striker.

He was best as a secondary-striker behind a focal point, or as a wide player drifting into the half-spaces, with the license to turn and attack the opposition’s defenders directly at pace.

His natural two-footedness also means he can play on either flank, coming from out to in to get shots away and cause chaos by riding challenges and initiating contact in order to bounce off his opponent.

Rutter needed a season of ripping up the Championship to regain his confidence and come back to the top-flight a better player in a role suited to his strengths, which is a credit to Farke.

Rutter’s ability to overcome opposition tackles and physical players was particularly impressive. His frame allowed him to hold off defenders, and he frequently used his body to protect the ball in tight spaces, making it difficult for opponents to dispossess him.

Whether he was receiving the ball under pressure or driving at defenders, Rutter consistently absorbed contact and stayed on his feet.

Losing in the play-offs was always likely to have consequences for Leeds and has led to the departures of some key players, with Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, and Rutter all departing Elland Road in recent months, but Leeds fans will have fond memories of the forward despite the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

They were hoping to retain Rutter for another season after their chief creator registered 18 assists last season, but Brighton's interest was persistent, following an offer of £30 million being rejected by Leeds earlier in the summer, as per Leeds Live. David Ornstein of The Athletic then revealed he had a £40 million release clause, which Brighton eventually activated two games into Leeds' season.

Georginio Rutter's Career Stats prior to joining Brighton - As Per FBref Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Stade Rennais 2020/21 5 1 0 Hoffenheim 2020/21 11 1 0 Hoffenheim 2021/22 36 8 5 Hoffenheim 2022/23 17 2 3 Leeds United 2022/23 13 0 1 Leeds United 2023/24 53 8 18 Leeds United 2024/25 2 0 1

Georginio Rutter's wage comparison at Leeds United and Brighton

His ability to turn and dribble to evade pressure, made him one of the most dynamic and threatening forwards in the league last year, whilst he is also a creative passer who can break lines or conjure up a moment of magic from very little.

That sort of profile at the age of just 22 was always likely to have a Premier League team take a chance on him, which Brighton have done to great effect.

He was often seen dropping deep to link play and setting up teammates with clever passes after he became a vital cog in Farke’s attacking system, blending power and finesse.

That has already translated to Premier League football with the Seagulls, who have seen Rutter collect four goal contributions during his first eight games already — including a strike against Tottenham during a 3-2 win from 2-0 down, with Rutter at the hear of it.

He was always perhaps expected to be a talent with Leeds, considering the sheer cost of the deal to bring him to the club.

Not only was he a club-record transfer, but Rutter was reportedly the highest paid player at the club last season, with Capology's estimates outlining that he earnt around £70,000 per week at Elland Road.

Although, it is unclear how accurate that is following relegation, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting over the summer of 2023 that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

Even so, it was a significant outlay for a second tier side, but Rutter has since gone on to take a pay increase with his new Premier League side.

At Brighton, Rutter is now the fourth-highest paid player at the club. Capology's estimates believe that the Frenchman is earning around £75,000 per week.

Though he moved on in the summer, his contributions during that promotion push with Leeds are likely to remain fondly remembered. Rutter’s ability to handle the rough-and-tumble of the Championship while delivering quality in the final third played a significant role in Leeds' successful campaign.

The nostalgia of 2023/24 and Rutter will be recognised by many people connected with Leeds, even if some are disappointed that he left the club for a better opportunity and mid-table Premier League football, as opposed to another season in a league that he had proven himself to be far too good for.