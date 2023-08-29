Highlights Leeds United have received bids from Lyon and Borussia Dortmund for their young striker Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United have seen two bids come in for their young, record-signing starlet Georginio Rutter - both from European powerhouses.

It's been a topsy-turvy summer at Elland Road.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen have all departed the club, whilst more have angled for a move away - thus far unsuccessfully - and others have flocked in to west Yorkshire to create a new-look side. It's always a tough time for teams suffering relegation from the Premier League, with the three sides to go down almost always seeing the biggest turnovers in their playing squads.

That is no different for Leeds this summer - though one player who has had minimal interest is French youngster Rutter. The speedy striker has featured in three games for the Whites so far this season, but he could be on the move - with Lyon and Borussia Dortmund having made moves for the starlet.

What is the latest news on Georginio Rutter's future at Leeds United?

According to Sky Sports (entry at 11:48, 29/08), Lyon are still exploring the possibility of signing Rutter, with the Whites open to a deal if they can recoup the fee that they spent on the youngster back in the January transfer window.

The young Frenchman became Leeds' record signing in the winter in a £35.5million move from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, but he failed to make an impression in the Premier League at Elland Road after failing to score in 11 top-flight appearances. The youngster scored his first goal of the season at the weekend in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

However, an update on the future of Rutter is that Leeds rejected an offer from German giants Borussia Dortmund for his services earlier in the summer. The side from Signal Iduna Park reportedly bid £25m in a bid to land the attacker, but Leeds wanted more money to recoup as high of a fee as possible for their young French star.

Instead, Lyon have now gone back for Rutter after their star man, Bradley Barcola, informed them that he wishes to leave - with PSG leading the race for his signature and Chelsea having held talks earlier in the summer.

Rutter is Lyon's main target, though they would need to up their offer to ensure that Leeds don't lose any money from their outlay of Rutter's fee - though Sky believe that may be 'prohibitive', with Lyon only willing to offer just over £20m at present.

Would Leeds miss Georginio Rutter if he was to leave?

Earlier in the window, it appeared that the Frenchman would be vital to Leeds' plans - Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra looked likely to leave after they had refused to train with the club in mid-August, leaving just Crysencio Summerville and Dan James as the first-team wing options alongside Rutter.

Furthermore, Joel Piroe hadn't been signed from Swansea at the time - and his arrival last week proved fruitful with a goal on his debut for the Yorkshire outfit. Alongside Sinisterra and Gnonto returning to the fold, it has diminished Rutter's importance to Daniel Farke's plans.

If Leeds were to receive a fee worth in and around what they paid for Rutter, that money could well be spent elsewhere to improve other key areas - and with Rutter, Gnonto, Piroe and Summerville as their potential options, that is more than enough firepower to mount a promotion charge from the Whites.