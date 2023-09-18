Highlights Leeds United enjoyed a fantastic afternoon in their 3-0 away win at Millwall, with Georginio Rutter playing a key role in the victory.

Rutter's goal and assist showcased how good he can be after a difficult start at Elland Road.

With the support of Joel Piroe and the opportunity to face weaker defenders, Rutter has the chance to score regularly and build his confidence, but he must remain consistent to retain his starting place.

Georginio Rutter wasn't shy to take to social media following Leeds United's 3-0 away win at Millwall yesterday afternoon.

And that isn't a surprise - because the Whites enjoyed a fantastic afternoon in the English capital.

Coming into this game, it looked set to be a pretty even contest, because Gary Rowett's side had managed to get themselves back on track and the Whites had made a pretty underwhelming start to the season, winning just one of their five league games ahead of yesterday's match.

This game took place at The Den too and that's another factor to consider, with Leeds' players and staff facing a hostile atmosphere as soon as they got off the coach.

What happened in the Millwall v Leeds United game?

The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute, with an excellent team move involving Wilfried Gnonto, Rutter and Joel Piroe ending in the latter firing the past into the back of the net.

Less than 10 minutes later, Crysencio Summerville nearly doubled the Whites' lead with his lob going just wide, but they did manage to grab their second in the 77th minute with Piroe slotting the ball home from close range.

Rowett's Lions will have been heartbroken by that goal because they had a couple of chances in the first half but couldn't take them, with Ryan Longman and Tom Bradshaw both going close.

Instead of getting themselves back into the clash though, it was the away side that added a third just after the 80th-minute mark, with Rutter slotting the ball home cooly to seal a valuable three points for his team.

What did Georginio Rutter post on social media after the Millwall v Leeds United clash?

Rutter will have been delighted with how he performed, grabbing a goal and an assist and playing a part in all three goals, just reinforcing how integral he was in the English capital yesterday.

Following such a difficult start to life at Elland Road, yesterday afternoon will have been a refreshing change for him and he will hope that performance is a sign of things to come from him.

Taking to X after the game, he posted: "Big win +3. Big support. MOT."

Is this performance a sign of things to come from Georginio Rutter?

The player will certainly be hoping so.

He was an integral part of Leeds' system and with the player now being supported by Joel Piroe, who has been a real success at this level in the past, that should help Rutter to thrive.

The forward will be playing against weaker defenders than he operated against last term so that should give him a chance to score regularly and build his confidence.

He needs to be consistent though because if he isn't, he may even lose his starting place in the first 11 with the attacking options Leeds have.

That would be a disaster for the player who was sold in a massive £36m deal earlier this year, so the Frenchman just needs to ensure he is doing enough to keep himself in the first 11, even if he isn't scoring all the time.