Leeds United have been dealt a fresh blow following Brighton and Hove Albion's activation of Georginio Rutter's £40m release clause, which looks set to seal the Frenchman's departure from Elland Road.

The bombshell news had been first called by The Athletic on Wednesday evening, who announced the value of the clause and that it had been initially triggered by the Seagulls. As per Joe Donnuhue of the Yorkshire Evening Post, the clause expired at midnight and Brighton were the only club to have activated it, leading to Leeds chiefs "pleading" with Rutter in a bid to convince him to stay put for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

It did feel to be a tall order, however, given the magnitude of Rutter's performances last season, Leeds' own failure to gain promotion at the first time asking and, of course, the fact that two of Daniel Farke's best players in 23/24 have already left in Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

Any potential hope of Rutter resisting Brighton's advances to stay at Leeds has since been quashed following a fresh reveal from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, confirming Rutter has agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect following a verbal agreement.

The versatile attacker was among the finest players in the Championship last season, scoring seven times and contributing a whopping 15 assists. Leeds now have a major call of duty to replace him with someone capable of emulating such an impact, so with that in mind, Football League World has decided to summarise three players who could remedy the Whites' latest transfer blow.

Ilias Chair

Rutter's direct output return will be difficult to replace in itself, but beneath that is a footballing profile which tied Farke's attacking together with excellent match intelligence, wonderful dynamic ball-carrying abilities and eye for a pass, perhaps more refined than anyone else in the division.

Rutter was a joy to watch all throughout the previous season and was streets above the Championship in his innate creative qualities, so Leeds will want a similar impact from whoever they decide to replace him with.

Leeds could give themselves a fighter's chance of filling the considerable void by swooping for QPR's Ilias Chair, who has been up there with the most creative, aesthetically-pleasing and finest attacking midfielders in the Championship for a number of years.

Ilias Chair's stats for QPR across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 7 1 1 2018/19 8 0 1 2019/20 45 5 7 2020/21 47 8 5 2021/22 43 9 7 2022/23 42 5 9 2023/24 44 7 8

A maverick number ten akin to Rutter himself, Chair exerts that similar - and all-too-rare - degree of X-Factor upon matches at the peak of his powers, capable of dancing past opposing defenders with ease, breaking defensive lines his passing and providing a goal threat too, the latter of which was the one drawback of the French attacker's time at Leeds.

Despite that, you have got to wonder if Chair, who has carried QPR on his back in seasons gone by, would elevate even further under the tutelege of better coaches and fundamentally playing in a better side that dominates the ball and matches for that matter - suiting his style of play to a tee.

The R's will not want to part ways with the Moroccan playmaker easily and would be expected to play hardball upon receiving any potential advances, but Leeds are now set to have a significant budget at their disposal following the three sales including Rutter and the right offer could prove too much to turn down.

Sammie Szmodics

Though a somewhat contrasting stylistic option to Chair and Rutter, Leeds ultimately have a lot of goals and assists to replace and Szmodics is about as good as they come in that regard.

The Republic of Ireland international is not the mazy dribbler and chance-creating machine that Rutter emerged as last season and offers less in build-up. That may mean Leeds would have to demand much more from their wide players in terms of providing flair and invention, emphasising the urgency of replacing Summerville with a like-for-like profile.

What he does bring, however, is a significant goal output which vastly outstrips Rutter's and would give Leeds the much-needed final ball they often seem to cry out for, as he's capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder or leading the line as a striker, while lessening the goalscoring burden upon Mateo Joseph, who has shown plenty of promise and is now poised to the lead the line for the Whites but still requires latitude given his age and lack of consistent experience.

Despite playing in a struggling Blackburn Rovers side who just about managed to stave off relegation, no Championship player bettered Szmodics' 27-goal return last season, while he registered phenomenal 33 strikes in all competitions.

As confirmed by John Eustace, Rovers are holding out for the right offer in order to seal Szmodics' inevitable departure this summer amid firm and consistent interest from Ipswich Town. The Premier League temptation will be hard to fight off but Leeds, with their aforementioned transfer warchest, could find themselves capable of gazumping the Tractor Boys with an irresistible offering.

Rubin Colwill

The final potential option, at least on domestic shores, is a left-field one which may not appeal all too much to Leeds supporters in light of his current output.

However, Rubin Colwill possesses boundless potential to be tapped into under the right coaching philosophy and tactical system. His return of just one goal and two assists in the Championship term fails to greatly convince on the eye, but beneath that, he enjoyed his finest season to date and displayed the precocious, game-changing talent which Cardiff supporters have known of since his days in the club's academy system - where, for what it's worth, Leeds also signed Charlie Crew from.

Rubin Colwill's Championship stats for Cardiff City in 23/24 per 90 minutes, as per FBRef Metric Figure Percentile rank (against second-tier positional compatriots) Passes into final 3rd 4.12 92nd Progressive passes 4.29 69th Shot-creating actions 3.72 68th Shot-creating actions (take-on) 0.56 87th Carries into final 3rd 2.14 79th Attempted take-ons 4.91 84th Successful take-ons 2.60 92nd

The underlying numbers are far more convincing than what arrives at face value and display a mercurial talent who can single-handedly orchestrate his side's attacking rhythm through confident and productive ball-carrying ability. It is worth remembering that Colwill plays in a Cardiff side that tends to keep the handbrake on in matches, with forward freedom coming at a real premium despite the possibility of an improved season for Erol Bulut's side following a host of intriguing summer arrivals.

His development has also been hampered somewhat through injury setbacks induced by a stunning growth spurt, a high managerial turnover in the Welsh capital and the two seasons which Cardiff spent battling against relegation to League One, which hardly afforded them much scope to field young, off-the-cuff talent.

But there is now a school of thought at the Cardiff City Stadium that this season may well be Colwill's time to shine and light up the Championship, which he has all the natural quality to do.

His ability to play on the half turn, tease defenders and drift in and out of opposing challenges is remarkable and he also brings a malleable and unique profile by being able to do all of that with supreme elegance and guile despite standing a lofty 6'5.

Colwill has already been the subject of reported interest from Ipswich and a host of other clubs, including Arsenal, showing the long-term upside he has in his possession. Like Chair and Szmodics, the 22-year-old is yet another player who could thrive further in a more ball-dominant side that better befit his style and there should be little doubt of how good he can become if all the variables fall into place.

Indeed, Elland Road could well prove the best destination for his career to truly take off.