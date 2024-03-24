Highlights Georginio Rutter has overcome a rocky start at Leeds United to become a key creative force under Daniel Farke in the Championship.

Despite his impressive assist record, Rutter's finishing ability has been a significant challenge for him, with concerns about his goal-scoring output.

Improving his finishing and consistency in front of goal will be crucial for Rutter's development, especially if Leeds aim for Premier League survival.

Georginio Rutter is enjoying an excellent first full season with Leeds United in the second tier as one of the main creative players in Daniel Farke's team.

The 21-year-old became the club's record signing when he arrived from Hoffenheim for a fee rising to £36 million in January. He came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga club, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay significant money for his services, although it is unlikely that all of that record-fee has been paid just yet, given the conditions of the add-ons in the deal.

Initially, it did not work out for Rutter in West Yorkshire, as he registered just one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions following his big-money move, with many of his minutes coming from the bench, and a good chunk of the fanbase were already willing to write him off as another Victor Orta mistake.

However, the Frenchman has been a player transformed under Farke in the Championship, becoming one of Leeds' key players in the process. He has been a revelation in attack at knitting play together and also drawing fouls to get the Whites up the pitch.

Rutter's 2023/24 season for Leeds

He was largely utilised as a centre-forward with more of a free roaming role at the beginning of the season, occupying spaces to create openings for his teammates. However, with Leeds' difficult run of games during the festive period leading to just one win in five games, Farke made plenty of changes and that included finding Rutter a position which suited him to a greater extent.

After a difficult start to his Leeds career, which culminated in relegation, he has been a man possessed this season, with the Frenchman playing with real swagger and showing his quality. Rutter has had to be the main creative spark in Farke's team, and his interplay with Crysencio Summerville, in particular, has been vital.

His eye for a pass, as well as his ability to turn and dribble to evade pressure, makes him one of the most dynamic and threatening forwards in the league. The 21-year-old's skill-set is far more technical than most second tier players, and the data and output both back that up considerably.

His 15 assists in the Championship have him top of that particular metric, ahead of the likes of Leif Davis, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Gabriel Sara. Ali Maxwell of the Not the Top 20 podcast explained further about what makes him so key to Leeds and Farke this season:

Rutter's significant Leeds problem

As Maxwell alludes to, Rutter made a deal with the devil in terms of his finishing ability, which often leaves plenty to be desired for Leeds. According to FBref, Rutter has scored six goals and collected a further 16 assists. His creative output has been magnificent, with Sofasore ranking him second for the most big chances created in the league with 22 after Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu (25).

Rutter needs the freedom to roam around the front line to impact games where he wants and drag opponents around and out of position to be one of the most dynamic attacking players the Championship has seen in recent years. The positions he finds himself to set up big chances for teammates or create one for himself are truly excellent, but the number of goals has to be of concern.

Six goals from an xG of 11.4 (FBref) is a poor underperformance, whilst Rutter ranks third for big chances missed in the Championship as well. It highlights that his positioning and interpretation of space in and around the box is consistently of high quality, but that his finishing is incredibly wasteful and erratic.

Rutter's immense vision, paired with masterful dribbling ability meant playing him as one of the three behind the striker was always an option for Farke, and one which he finally succumbed to trying, with great success; but the next stage of his development as a player has to be to improve in terms of his finishing and the consistency and quality of his ball-striking.

That's especially significant if Leeds are to survive in the Premier League, should they achieve their goal of promotion this season. It's imperative that improvement and progression in the 21-year-old is found in one-vs-one situations with a goalkeeper. His composure is outstanding, but goes totally out of the window when near the goal to shoot, with the forward often leaning back when taking a shot.

It feels harsh to criticise a player of such incredible talent, but there is always room for improvement, which could turn him into a player playing regularly for a side in European competition at some stage. Leeds will hope that can one day be with them.