Highlights Rutter has shown more potential in the Championship and can be inspired by Solanke's similar journey to success.

Rutter has cemented himself as a key player in Daniel Farke's side, contributing goals and assists.

Rutter's creative force and strong performances could help Leeds earn a top two spot and potentially make a similar leap to the Premier League like Solanke.

The fee to sign Georginio Rutter for £35.5 million last January looked completely ridiculous by the time Leeds United were licking their wounds in May.

The Whites had been relegated after three seasons back in the top flight, having desperately hired Sam Allardyce in a last-ditch attempt to stay up.

Meanwhile, Rutter had made just 11 appearances in the league, only one of which came as a start. The former Hoffenheim star registered one assist and zero goals, with the Yorkshire outfit finishing 19th in the table.

It was seen as a prime example of how Leeds’ poor recruitment had played a significant role in their disappointing relegation.

Solanke could be an inspiration for Rutter and Leeds

Rutter has come alive in the Championship and shown a lot more potential than what he managed in the Premier League. The striker has cemented himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s side, and he could, in time, be similar to Dominic Solanke.

Solanke’s story is quite similar, as he made the switch to Bournemouth midway through the 2018-19 term in a deal worth £19 million.

It took 39 league appearances before the striker got his first Premier League goal for the Cherries, but Eddie Howe’s side were well on their way to relegation themselves by that point.

But two seasons in the Championship proved just what Solanke needed in order to develop into someone capable of double figures in the top flight.

In 86 appearances in the second tier, the former Liverpool player contributed 44 goals and 15 assists, with Bournemouth earning promotion in large part due to his 29 goal tally in the 2021-22 season.

Since returning to the Premier League, the now 26-year-old has managed a much more impressive tally of 18 goals from 53 appearances, including 12 this campaign.

He has proven he can lead the line for a top flight side, and could even be in contention for a big-money move this summer, or even a place in the England team at the European Championships.

Rutter’s turnaround at Leeds

Rutter’s form in the Championship is following along the same lines as Solanke, with the Frenchman cementing himself as a regular starter in Daniel Farke’s side.

The striker’s goal tally doesn’t quite match Solanke’s in his first season back in the Championship, but he has proven quite a creative force by contributing nine assists to go with his five goals from 28 appearances.

His link-up play has been essential, and he has formed a strong partnership with Joel Piroe and now Patrick Bamford that could fire Leeds straight back to the top flight; Rutter has played as almost a false nine at times this season and is now cementing himself into the No.10 position behind Bamford.

Georginio Rutter stats in the last 365 days. Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (among forwards) Non-penalty Goals 0.19 19 Non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 0.35 58 Shots Total 2.97 75 Assists 0.35 98 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.34 99 Non-penalty xG + xAG 0.69 93 Shot-creating Actions 4.47 98

Rutter can also take some solace from the fact that he has only scored five goals but from an xG of 9.1, indicating he is picking up the right positions quite often but just not adding the finishing touches needed to score more consistently.

A tally of 2.97 shots per game is a strong average, and he is also contributing 4.47 shot-creating actions per game, meaning he is also opening up opportunities for others.

Rutter is a creative force, and could be key to Leeds earning a top two spot this season.

Perhaps it is a sign that he is now ready for Premier League football and a similar leap to Solanke’s could be on the cards in the future.