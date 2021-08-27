George Williams gives his thoughts about life at Cambridge United

Cambridge United’s new signing George Williams has said he is ‘loving’ life at Cambridge after he made the move from recently relegated Bristol Rovers this summer.

The defender was given the captain’s armband on Tuesday night in his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Millwall and despite a 3-1 defeat, it was also Williams who got the first goal of the evening giving his side a short lived lead.

Williams feels pleased with his new surroundings as he told CambridgeshireLive: “I’m loving it to be honest. I feel like I’m playing the best football I’ve played in a long time.

“I feel like I’m just really happy here, and when you’re happy, I think it shows on the pitch.”

He went on to say: “I’m the happiest I’ve been in ages, and I absolutely love it. I’m loving my football, and I just can’t wait to keep playing as many games as possible.

“When you’re happy off the pitch, I think it relates to everything you do, with training every day and the games we’re playing in.

“I think there’s a really good feel about the place, and from a personal point of view, I’m really happy and settled here. I think that correlates to performances on the pitch.”

The right-back has given credit to the atmosphere around his new club explaining why this has helped him settle so quickly. He said: “Everyone’s so hardworking and really welcoming. Everyone’s on the same page and pulling together.

“When you’ve got an atmosphere like that, you can then just concentrate on your football, and there are no external factors going on. Everyone’s just settled, and it’s been a real smooth transition.

“I’m absolutely loving it here, and I can’t speak highly enough of everyone, staff and players alike.”

The Verdict:

It is clear to see that George Williams has had a great start to life at Cambridge and is very happy to be with his new team which is great to see for the player.

Cambridge have had a decent start to their season and with this insight into the dressing room, United will be hoping this atmosphere can help them succeed on the pitch.

The defender has reverted to playing in his natural position of right-back now he’s at Cambridge which will be a boost for the player as he hopes to play a big part at his new club.