Bolton Wanderers captain, George Thomason, has spoken ahead of his side's enormous clash with bitter rivals, Wigan Athletic, on Saturday lunchtime.

The Whites are looking to right the wrongs of last season's humiliation at the hands of their local rivals. The Latics came away resounding 4–0 winners, which was a real kick in the teeth for Ian Evatt's men, especially on their own patch. There is hope that the pain of the recent heavy defeat will help spur the players on to extract some much-needed revenge.

Wanderers captain, Thomason, had to watch on from the bench the last time the Tics came to town. Now, the skipper hopes to lead his team to an important three points on Saturday, as Bolton look to continue their climb up the table, following a slow start.

Captain confident ahead of crucial clash

Speaking to the club's official media pages on Friday morning, the 23-year-old remained optimistic about his side's chances, despite previous results against Wigan not going their way.

He said: "In previous years, we know that they've got the better of us, but we're looking to turn that around on the weekend."

The skipper continued by praising the new players in the squad, as they understand the importance of the upcoming fixture: "We've got the new boys coming in and asking questions about what this kind of game means to the players and the people around the club.

"The fact that they're asking that shows they're really invested in it. On top of that, we want to go and carry on with this good run of form we're on. That's the main objective.

"We know it could be a different game on the weekend because emotions do play a part in football matches. But, we'll try to manage those and put on a good performance."

Victory over Wigan could be crucial for Evatt

As mentioned, this is the perfect chance for the Trotters to make up for the humiliation at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last season. Manager, Evatt, has found himself under plenty of scrutiny over the opening months of the season but has an excellent chance to win the fans over again.

With a tough schedule coming up, a victory on home soil could prove to be the perfect start to what is a very difficult Christmas period for the Whites. Wanderers currently sit just outside the play-off places, which is far below where their fans had expected to be at this time of the season.

There are currently no rumours of Evatt's position being under threat, but it's clear the pressure is there from the fans. However, having already suffered two heavy defeats at the hands of Huddersfield Town and Stockport County respectively, the 43-year-old must ensure he isn't on the receiving end of another thrashing.