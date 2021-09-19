George Tanner delivers verdict on debut Bristol City performance following QPR victory

George Tanner made his debut for Bristol City against QPR in their 2-1 win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old right-back played the full 90 minutes as the Robins clinched an injury-time winner thanks to Nahki Wells’ neat finish.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers on the day as the hosts were relentless in their attacking efforts to get a winner in the game.

Are these 22 Bristol City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 1. Brian Tinnion made 444 appearances for City Real Fake

Chris Martin was the man who opened the scoring for Nigel Pearson’s side before the hosts pegged them back, however it was a former Hoops forward in Wells who ultimately stole the headlines with his decisive late winner.

It was debutant Tanner who flew more under the radar but impressed following his move from League Two side Carlisle United late on in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old first appearance for the club was a winning one and he reflected on the occasion following the final whistle as he spoke to Robins TV post-match.

“I think it was a great performance and the lads dug really deep,” Tanner said, per the City official website.

“It was one of those where we had to grind it out, we got the winner at the end at it was amazing really.

“Nahki has done amazing at the end to get the winner, it was an unbelievable finish.

“The spirit of the team was great so we deserved to win the game in the end.”

The Verdict

It was a baptism of fire for George Tanner as he came up against one of the most threatening attacks in the division.

He was certainly kept busy as he had to deal with the rushing wing-back in Sam McCallum, as well as the constant rotational threat of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

It’s also important to point out that this was the 21-year-olds first game in the second tier after his arrival from Carlisle United. It was a mature, solid performance that will leave Bristol City fans buzzing at how far their new signing can go.