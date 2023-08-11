Millwall will be looking to win their second Championship game in a row to take maximum points for the season as they take to The Den for the first time this campaign against Bristol City.

An impressive 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the north east on the opening day raised eyebrows against a strong Riverside outfit, who have been tipped as one of the favourites for promotion this season. Michael Carrick's men were only beaten once at home last season under the former England star, and that was by runaway leaders Burnley.

It's positive signs for Gary Rowett, and with a somewhat leaky Bristol City side making the trip to the capital, Football League World takes a look at the expected lineup for the visit of the Robins.

GK: Matija Sarkic

Sarkic joined the Lions from Wolves in the summer, and after Bartosz Bialkowski shipped four in midweek vs Reading, there can only be one winner in this battle.

RCB: Shaun Hutchinson

The skipper was present last week against Middlesbrough in a solid back three, and will likely get the chance to shine once more.

The former Fulham man has been imperious for the Lions throughout the years and that is set to continue.

CB: Jake Cooper

The giant centre-back has been linked with Rangers in the past days, but that shouldn’t halt his availability at all in a consistent Millwall defence.

LCB: Murray Wallace

The trio is finished off with the inclusion of Wallace, who knows his fellow defensive partners very

well.

The Scot forms the final piece of the jigsaw to an industrious back line.

RWB: Danny McNamara

The Millwall youth academy graduate has really come into his own in the past couple of seasons.

His energy down the right-hand side gives Gary Rowett’s side a serious avenue to exploit and with 100 appearances for the club, that should continue.

RCM: George Saville

Saville didn’t feature last weekend against Middlesbrough but with his playmaking qualities, a weak Bristol City defence could well be breached.

His performance in the clash against Reading should be overlooked - Millwall know his qualities and he could come in handy.

CM: Casper De Norre

New signing De Norre was imperious at the weekend, and he will be a very important piece in the Millwall picture for the coming season.

Offering a lot going forward, the Belgian’s balance amongst the Lions’ other stars will be crucial at The Den.

LCM: Billy Mitchell

Youngster Mitchell has notched over 100 appearances for the club he joined aged just 14, and as aforementioned, his balance with De Norre will be key.

Millwall will be a tough team to beat in the coming months should the midfield trio start consistently.

LWB: Joe Bryan

Bryan is arguably Millwall’s most inspired signing of the summer, and he’ll undoubtedly get the nod against his former club.

Offering a tireless approach on the left-flank, his grit will allow Millwall’s other stars to get forward when needed.

RS: Zian Flemming

Flemming was close to leaving Millwall this summer, but his continued stay in south London is all but a boost to Rowett’s plans.

He didn’t do as well as promised on the opening day but the Dutchman will hack away throughout the season and undoubtedly come up with some big moments for his side.

LS: Kevin Nisbet

Summer signing Nisbet was Hibs’ outstanding player last season with 12 goals in just 19 games, and his talents will be key to Millwall this summer.

It will only be a matter of time until he can start firing to drag the Lions to a potential play-off push.