George Saville gives nod to individual success in wake of latest Middlesbrough victory

Middlesbrough midfielder, George Saville, was on the scoresheet once again at St Andrew’s last night as his side beat Coventry City 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Neil Warnock’s side had fallen behind to an Anfernee Dijksteel own goal, but Grant Hall equalised before Saville scored late to secure the points.

That was Saville’s fifth goal of the season and, interestingly, his second of the season at St Andrew’s.

The Northern Ireland international scored in Middlesbrough’s 4-1 win over Birmingham City back in December, with last night’s opponents continuing to share a ground with their Championship rivals.

That individual success that Saville is having every time he visits the Second City was the focus of his post-match social media celebration, as he took to Instagram:

The win kept Middlesbrough in touching distance of the Championship play-off places heading into the final third of the season.

Warnock’s side sit ninth in the table and are three points adrift of Cardiff City, who sit sixth following last night comprehensive victory over Derby County.

Bournemouth and Barnsley are the two other sides in contention with Boro for the top-six.

The Verdict

Sometimes a player just likes playing on a particular ground.

Saville has scored two of his five goals this season at St Andrew’s, but last night’s might be that little bit more important than the one in the 4-1 win over Birmingham.

Dropped points to Coventry would have meant a poor result for Middlesbrough, but they are still firmly in the hunt for the play-offs after last night’s win.

If they are successful in their pursuit of play-off football, it might well be last night’s winning goal that’s circled as a point that kept Warnock’s side going.

