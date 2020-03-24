George Puscas aims joke at Reading teammate in Q&A

Reading striker George Puscas has aimed a dig at teammate and centre-back Matt Miazga as he took part in a Q and A session on his Instagram story on Monday night.

Football in England and across most of the world has been suspended until the end of April due to recent events and players are having to train from their homes, leaving them with plenty of free time.

To help fill that void, Puscas took to social media and invited questions from fans with many Reading fans getting in touch.

One question was very simple: “Is Matt Miazga nice?”

Puscas replied bluntly: “No!” although you have to suspect that this is a just banter between teammates.

The 23-year-old made the move to Reading in the summer from Inter Milan, going on to score 11 goals in 33 appearances for his new side, becoming one of Mark Bowen’s most important weapons.

Prior to the league’s suspension, the Royals were sat in 14th place with nine points between them and the relegation zone and an eight-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

They are perhaps, therefore, one of the sides least affected by the shutdown of games although you can bet that the likes of Puscas will still be eager to see out the campaign and score as many goals as possible.

The verdict

Expect to see a lot more of this player/fan interaction over the coming days and I think it can only be a good thing.

A lot of fans only had football as a positive escape and without it, expect a lot of people to suffer.

Players doing something as simple as a quick question and answer session could really help.