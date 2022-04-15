George Johnston explains Bolton Wanderers’ approach to Doncaster Rovers trip

Doncaster Rovers are in desperate need of a win when they host Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

Donny are five points from safety with four points remaining after picking up a crucial win over, now relegated, Crewe Alexandra last weekend.

The Trotters ran out 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture, with Joseph Olowu receiving his marching orders in the first half for Rovers.

George Johnston could line up at centre back at the Keepmoat Stadium this afternoon and he explained how Bolton can hurt Rovers when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “They will be well structured and they will know where they think they can hurt us and they will try and do that as much as they can throughout the game.

“But we take big backings to these away games with a lot of fans, so we’ve got to put on a performance for them.

“They have to win, so there are going to be areas that we can exploit during transitions.

“But with the quality we have, we think we can dominate the game from start to finish really and control it and then if we play the way we know that we can, we’ll get the three points.”

With not a lot on the line for Bolton it is a huge opportunity for the hosts, but their recent form suggests they will have their work cut out in pursuing the three points.

The Verdict

Donny have struggled in front of goal all season-long and therefore, Gary McSheffrey may be looking to gain a foothold in the match, before committing men forward and pushing for the win.

Johnston is right to point out transitions as an area of the game they can exploit.

The Trotters have some very dangerous players in the likes of Dion Charles, Elias Kachunga and Aaron Morley who can be particularly devastating if they manage to overload Donny on the counter attack.

Gillingham and Morecambe have shown a lot of fighting spirit in recent weeks and Donny could not gain any ground even if they beat Bolton, if they are to keep their names in survival contention, it is a must-win game.