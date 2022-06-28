George Honeyman sends message to Hull City supporters as he seals Millwall transfer

George Honeyman has been with Hull City since 2019 making over 100 appearances since joining the club.

Last season the midfielder was a core part of the side as he made 34 Championship appearances scoring five goals and contributing four assists.

However, today Millwall have announced the signing of the 27-year-old for an undisclosed fee on a long term deal.

This will be a big loss for the Tigers who are looking to climb further up the table next season following their takeover from Acun Ilicali.

However, the midfielder was keen to thank those at Hull upon his departure as he told the club’s Official Media: “I’d like to put in record how much I’ve enjoyed my last three years at Hull City.

“Everyone from the area has made me and my family feel so welcome. A big thank you to everyone working at the football club; the manager, players and staff who are quite simply a tremendous bunch of people.

“I’d also like to thank Acun and Tan for helping with this process.

“And finally the biggest thank you is for the fans; your support has been unwavering and I hope I did ou proud whenever I put on a Hull City shirt.

“Thank you for everything and good luck for the future UTT.”

The Verdict:

This is a big loss for Hull going into the new season especially as they are looking to climb up the table and Honeyman could’ve been a core player in the side.

However, you can’t blame the 27-year-old for making the move to Millwall. The Lions were unlucky not to make it to the play-offs last season as they finished the year sat ninth in the league so they will be going to push on again next year to break into the top six.

Furthermore, it was good of the well loved player to leave a classy message for the Hull City fans and there is unlikely to be any hard feelings here as he moves on.