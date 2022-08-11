“George Honeyman said it when he came in” – Scott Malone issues Millwall claim for 2022/23 season

Millwall boss Gary Rowett had his side playing some good football last season and after finishing in the top half of the Championship, Scott Malone has told News at Den he wants to go one further and achieve a promotion with the club this campaign.

The Lions played well at times during the 2021/22 season and after initially looking like they would have to settle for midtable, Gary Rowett’s side eventually stormed up the table and towards the play-off spots.

It meant the club were right in the reckoning for a top six place come the business end of the season but when it came down to it, the Lions and Rowett were unable to get into those play-offs.

It was a solid season for Millwall though and it showed everyone that they can be a top end team in the division. They’ll want to push for a play-off place in the Championship again this season and now, Scott Malone has told News at Den that he wants to be promoted with the Lions and feels his side can do it with their squad.

Malone has played in a total of 150 league games for Millwall during his time at the club and since re-signing for the Lions from Derby, the player has managed to become a first-team regular. He featured in 39 games last season and managed seven goal contributions.

Now, with Malone ready to be a regular in the side again, he has revealed that he wants to help his side to a promotion and feels that the Millwall squad can get the spot in the Premier League that they want with this squad. Speaking about the club then, he said: “I think that every player in the Championship will turn around and say that they want to play in the Premier League with the club they’re at. With my age, I’m getting on a bit now, I’m 31. George Honeyman said it when he came in, he wants to get to the Premier League with Millwall, I think I’m in the same boat.

“In the last couple of seasons, we’ve done really well. We were 90 minutes away from potentially reaching the play-offs so one step further this season is to get into the top six.”

The Verdict

Scott Malone plays some excellent football for Millwall and if he and the rest of his teammates can play the same way that they did during the last Championship season, then there is no reason why they can’t be near the play-offs again.

With Malone, the winger seems to be getting better each campaign for the club and his experience now can be vital for the Lions in the club’s hunt for a play-off spot. They have a solid squad and with Gary Rowett also experienced in the division, they have a good manager.

It’s whether the club though can continue to push on or whether the exit of players like Jed Wallace will see them fall down the table. Wallace played plenty of games for the Lions during his time there and regularly scored goals, so who will bag them now he’s a Baggie?

However, the Millwall squad is still decent enough and they always seem to do quite well in the Championship, so there is no reason why Malone or any of his teammates can’t think about a play-off place this season.