George Honeyman reveals thoughts after Hull City loss

Hull City weren’t at the races against Derby in what was a crunch clash last night, as they fell to a humbling 3-1 defeat.

Despite both sides being right near the bottom of the table, it was the Rams who had the upper hand for most of the contest and eventually strolled away as comfortable winners. The Tigers would have fancied their chances, especially considering the ongoing situation at Pride Park, but they slumped to yet another defeat.

It was a torrid performance to watch if you were a Hull fan – and George Honeyman has admitted to the club’s official website that it was a ‘disappointed dressing room’ after such a sorry effort.

The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ squad so far this campaign, featuring in 19 league games for the side so far this year. With five goals and one assist, he has also been one of their best contributors in front of goal. However, he was unable to have much of an impact last night and his side struggled to create or do much against Derby.

Instead, it was their opposition that dominated and picked up the points and the goals when it mattered. Now, Honeyman has admitted to the club’s official website that it was a ‘disappointing’ showing from his side and that they will need to change things quickly if they want to avoid falling into the drop zone.

He said: “It was a disappointing performance. I thought we were a little bit off it in every department.

“I think there was a lot of indecision around the pitch – the gaps were too big between every department. We’ve got to get that right quickly because we’ve got a really good team (in Fulham) coming (to the MKM Stadium) again on Saturday.

“It’s a really disappointed changing room in there.”

Hull then will be desperate to turn things around quickly – but it won’t be easy to do so against Fulham.

The Verdict

George Honeyman has been one of the bright spots for Hull this year in what has been a rather up and down season. After a good run of form, it looked like they might be able to look forward from the drop zone but a drop off has seen them fall down again.

It’s been another campaign of struggle then for the Tigers and a loss to Derby summed that up in midweek. They are the kind of games that the club need to be winning or at least getting points from so to lose in such fashion would have been a huge blow for them.

If they want to have any hope of staying in the Championship again, then they most definitely need to turn things around and start winning. It would be unlikely that they will do that against a team like Fulham but they need to work fast to start getting points or they could fall into the relegation places.

Two games ago they had won three in a row. Now they’ve lost their last two and could lose another against Fulham. Getting a solid result against the Cottagers would be a great start and they need to ensure they don’t let their heads drop in the second half of this campaign.