George Honeyman makes Shota Arveladze admission as Hull City prepare for Fulham clash

George Honeyman has admitted that it will take time for him and his Hull City teammates to adapt to Shota Arveladze’s way of operating, during a conversation with Hull Live.

The influential midfielder has emerged as a key figure for the Tigers this season, netting five times and providing two assists in 19 Championship outings.

His importance has been felt outside the goal contributions department, with Honeyman chipping in with consistently strong performances when available.

The club parted company with Grant McCann almost immediately after Acun Ilicali completed his takeover of the club, before appointing the Georgian boss.

Speaking to Hull Live about Arveladze, Honeyman said: “We’re trying to get used to the new manager’s methods, his way of doing things and that’s going to take a little bit of time.

“We can’t use that as an excuse, we’ve been here a while – myself and others – and we’ve got to pull everyone in and keep the foundation of what’s made us successful, and implement those bits that the new manager wants that will make us better in the long run.

“We’ve got to get back to basics, get our team shape, our compactness back especially for the game (against Fulham).

“We have to adapt to what the manager wants and his methods, but we’ve got games thick and fast.

“We’ve got to take it upon ourselves to get back to our foundations and everything that’s made us successful. We will learn from it, and going forward we’ll be much improved.”

Going into their clash with league leaders Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Hull sit 19th in the Championship table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Hull have shown in glimpses that they have the quality to really kick on during this Championship campaign, with the future looking bright, should they secure their second-tier status for another year.

Of course, it will take Arveladze a while to get his ideas across, however, he has seen a lot of success in his last two positions and it will be no surprise to see him progress the Tigers in the weeks to come.

Grant McCann’s dismissal did come at a strange time, however, Ilicali has evidently come with a vision and Arveladze is seemingly the centrepiece.

Today, they are faced with the most daunting task in the EFL in coming up against Fulham, but the Tigers have more than enough quality and character to cause the Cottagers problems.