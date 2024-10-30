Losing Zian Flemming in the summer was a crushing blow for Millwall, but they haven't let it affect their start to the season as they've posted a respectable 16 point haul from their opening 12 league games.

They're just three points adrift of the top six heading into the weekend's action where they welcome automatic promotion chasing Burnley - the side Flemming left for in the summer.

Flemming left South London in the summer on an initial loan move, and although Burnley are contractually obliged to buy the Dutchman at the end of the season, the fact he is currently only on loan at Turf Moor renders him ineligible for this clash.

That's certainly not good news for a Burnley side struggling for bodies in attack, but it'll be music to the ears of Millwall, who know their former talisman can't come back to haunt them this season.

Flemming played 92 times for Millwall, scoring 23 times in the process, which earned him the title as one of the Championship's most prized assets.

It's that attacking prowess that Millwall will be glad not to be facing on Sunday, and that's a sentiment current Lion George Honeyman echoed in the build-up.

Honeyman is relieved Flemming can't play for Burnley on Sunday

Honeyman got to know Flemming quite well, playing with him at The Den 63 times across the last two seasons and he claims that the pair still have a good relationship in spite of the Dutchman's summer departure.

He told South London Press: "He (Flemming) text me after my goal the other week and I text him after his first goal for Burnley.

"We have a bit of back of forth. He’s still in our Fantasy Premier League and I keep an eye on him through that.

"He was a really popular character in the dressing room. He was a tremendous guy.

"You take the player out of it and you miss the person, but that is the nature of the beast. He’s gone to a team dropping down from the Premier League, which he will probably see as a step up for him."

Friendships will be forgotten about on Sunday though, and Honeyman also spoke of how a player of Flemming's quality is missing for the Clarets.

"“It’s good for us he is missing at the weekend because, knowing him, I’m sure he’d be 200 per cent motivated to show what we’re missing."

Honeyman has benefitted from Flemming's departure

Not that Honeyman would've been glad to see Flemming depart for pastures new, but he is one player who's somewhat benefitted from his departure.

The former Sunderland man has been utilised in a more advanced role this season, and that's one Honeyman says he prefers.

"I’m probably the fortunate one who has benefitted from him going, because I get to play in a more preferred position of mine, number 10.

"So as much as I miss the person, I’m not too disappointed he’s missing on the football pitch."

George Honeyman 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 1 xG 2.72 Assists 3 Chances created 19 Recoveries 44

Honeyman certainly seems to be enjoying his new role, and he's recently received plaudits from Neil Harris, who claimed "He (Honeyman) doesn’t get the goal return that people might want to see from a number ten but he just makes us so good at times with his movement and his forward running and his energy."

He certainly offers something different to Flemming, and on Sunday he'll be out to prove not only is he an able replacement, but also an upgrade.