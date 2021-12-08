George Hirst reacts to Portsmouth’s draw with Sheff Wed

Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday remained in the top ten of League One after a stalemate at Fratton Park last night.

Pompey were unable to breach the resolute Wednesday backline, despite them being reduced to 10 men after Massimo Luongo’s sending off in the 69th minute.

Wednesday were indebted to goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for keeping Pompey at bay. The Burnley loanee and Northern Ireland international produced a series of fine saves, including a pivotal one to deny George Hirst in the first half.

Hirst had an added incentive playing against his former club Sheffield Wednesday.

He left the Owls after a contract dispute in the summer of 2018 having made only two appearances for the club.

Hirst reflected on the draw via Examiner Live: “We were very good and I had a couple of chances, while the keeper has made so many excellent saves.”

The Verdict

Hirst 22, was signed on a season-long loan by Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley from Leicester City in the summer. He has benefited from a consistent run of games in recent weeks due to the absence of fellow forward John Marquis. With Cowley keeping faith with the young striker it will aid his own development.

However, Hirst has scored a solitary goal in 14 appearances for the club. Goals have been hard to come by for Cowley’s men 26 in their 21 league games so far.

Will Hirst get the opportunity to play alongside the more experienced Marquis or will striking reinforcements be required in January? Cowley has been reluctant to play the both when available, preferring Ronan Curtis in a more advanced role. If Portsmouth harbour ambitions of promotion this season this will need to be addressed.