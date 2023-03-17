Ipswich Town host Shrewsbury Town on Saturday in aiming to pick up a sixth consecutive win in League One.

The gap between the Tractor Boys and second-placed Plymouth Argyle currently stands at two points with ten matches remaining.

Ipswich have been able to dent Argyle's cushion significantly in recent weeks but are unlikely to do so this weekend when the Pilgrims host rock bottom Forest Green Rovers.

Kieran McKenna has set up the Tractor Boys very well out of possession since arriving last term and six clean sheets in a row has laid the foundations for them to re-join the automatic promotion race.

Lee Evans, Panutche Camara, Tyreece John-Jules and Dominic Ball are unavailable for selection but should be back to play some part before the season is out.

Here, we are suggesting McKenna makes one alteration in trying to get the better of the Shrews...

Kayden Jackson replaces George Hirst, despite the Leicester City loanee getting on the scoresheet at Bolton Wanderers last weekend, as the only change.

The Shrews are a very strong defensive unit and Jackson could be the right horse for this course due to his physical capabilities.

The 29-year-old's aerial prowess and hold-up play is greater than that of Hirst, and though Freddie Ladapo will also be considered to lead the line, the former Accrington Stanley man is our pick.

McKenna is spoilt for choice at the top of the pitch, but someone like Jackson should be able to occupy the defence in a way that could create spaces for the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin to exploit.