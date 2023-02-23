George Hirst makes levels claim comparing Ipswich Town and Portsmouth

Ipswich Town forward George Hirst has insisted that playing for the club is “on another level” from what he experienced at Portsmouth, despite his positive time at Fratton Park.

Hirst moved from Sheffield Wednesday to Leicester City early in his career and has since looked to make a name for himself out on loan.

Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers have failed to see the best of him, yet Hirst thrived last season with Portsmouth in League One, with 13 goals and a further four assists in 40 appearances under Danny Cowley.

This season started with that limited spell at Blackburn and now the forward is on the books at Ipswich on loan, looking to help Kieran McKenna’s side wrestle their way back into the automatic promotion picture.

“Playing in front of big crowds at Portman Road was a big reason why I wanted to come here,” Hirst enthused, as quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I enjoyed it at Portsmouth – that gave me a taste of what it’s like to play in front of passionate crowds – but this has just taken it onto another level. It’s been brilliant.”

The 24-year-old is still waiting for his first league goal for the Tractor Boys after seven appearances, but has netted in the FA Cup defeat to Burnley earlier in February.

“Getting my first goal for the club (at Burnley) was a nice moment,” Hirst continued. “Sone (Aluko) turned his man and played it out wide and when he does that I’m on my bike and getting within the frame of the goal because Kayden (Jackson)’s pace is frightening – he’s hard to keep up with! He put it on a plate and I put it away. I hope that’s the start of a few goals for me here.”

Ipswich currently sit third in the League One table and have fallen away from Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle in the race for automatic promotion.

McKenna’s side sit on 60 points, eight adrift of the top-two, ahead of this weekend’s trip to MK Dons.

Hirst is ready for the challenge that awaits: “I’m looking forward to these next three months. I’m feeling fit and feeling good.”

The Verdict

Ipswich, despite their recent drop-off, are a good club to be at right now.

McKenna is doing a good job at Portman Road still and the fans are still dreaming of that Championship return that’s evaded them for a number of years now.

The stakes are a lot higher than what Hirst experienced at Portsmouth, which probably does enhance the experience of this loan move.

