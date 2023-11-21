Highlights Ipswich Town's strong squad was a key factor in George Hirst's decision to return to Portman Road.

Ipswich's success in the early stages of the campaign reinforces that this was the right decision from Hirst to rejoin the Tractor Boys.

He was on loan at Portman Road before making his move permanent.

George Hirst has revealed that the strength of Ipswich Town's squad is a key reason why he decided to return to Portman Road, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One at the end of the last campaign and were reasonably dominant during 2022/23, winning 98 points in total which is usually enough for a team to win the league title.

They were pipped to the post by Plymouth Argyle in the end - but the Suffolk side's class has really shone through this term - with the club taking to the Championship like a duck to water.

They currently sit level on points with league leaders Leicester City - and are on course to beat Reading's 106-point record as things stand.

That just reinforces how successful they have been during the early stages of this campaign - and they will need to continue putting points on the board at a similar rate to give themselves the best chance of fending off other promotion competitors who are below them.

Hirst has played a part in their success and could be a crucial attacking figure, along with Freddie Ladapo, in the future.

Why did George Hirst rejoin Ipswich Town?

There are plenty of reasons why he should have wanted to re-join the club - but the forward was quizzed on one reason in particular.

Asked whether the Ipswich squad is the best Championship side he's played in, he said: "Without a doubt. It’s one of the main reasons I came back here. It’s just a great place to be.

"You look throughout the squad and we’ve got depth in every single position. You’ve got competition for places which some people don’t like, but here it’s healthy, you don’t get chance to rest on your laurels – you know if you’re not doing it in training then you know there’s going to be someone else with your shirt on at the weekend.

"I think that’s great for us as a team. It keeps everyone focused and dialled in and really competitive."

Has George Hirst made the right decision to rejoin Ipswich Town?

Hirst has definitely made the right choice.

He wouldn't have got many opportunities at Leicester with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Tom Cannon at the King Power Stadium.

And at Ipswich, he was going back to a place where he had been successful already and knew his teammates and manager inside out.

Not only is Portman Road familar, but he has also got plenty of starting opportunities in Suffolk and he needs that at this stage of his career.

Even if the Tractor Boys don't go on to win promotion, Hirst has made the right decision to make this summer move.