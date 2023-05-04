Ipswich Town sealed their promotion back to the Championship in style after a four-year absence when they absolutely demolished Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys had been in formidable form in the lead up to the visit of the Grecians, picking up 43 points out of a possible 51 from their previous 17 matches to put themselves within touching distance of the second tier of English football.

And they simply blew Gary Caldwell's side away in the first half, with five goals scored in the first 32 minutes of the match before the icing was put on the cake early in the second half by Wes Burns.

The third of Ipswich's goals on Saturday was scored by loanee George Hirst, who slid in from close range to convert Nathan Broadhead's outside of the boot cross - and he took out Burns in the process!

Hirst arrived at Ipswich on loan in January from Leicester City after enduring a tough first half of the campaign at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, where he failed to find the back of the net in 11 appearances.

Bolstering Kieran McKenna's options for the remainder of the campaign though, Hirst took a while to find his feet in League One and went 10 appearances without scoring - although in that time he did net against Burnley in the FA Cup - but the floodgates finally opened in a 2-0 victory against Bolton Wanderers in March.

Going into the final match of the season this weekend, Hirst has scored seven times in 22 appearances for Town, and when quizzed on a potential stay in Suffolk beyond the end of the campaign, he kept his cards close to his chest - although admitted he has very much enjoyed his time at the club.

What has George Hirst said about his Ipswich Town future?

"That's always a nice feeling. It means you're doing something right!" Hirst told the EADT in response to supporters chanting 'Sign him up' in the post-match celebrations against Exeter.

"But that (his future) is a question for another day, I think.

"I've absolutely loved being here and playing at Portman Road. If that is to continue then great.

"I'm loving being here. This is without a doubt the most I've enjoyed my football.

"The boys, the staff, the fans, absolutely everybody involved with the club from top to bottom have made me feel so welcome and at home.

"I haven't heard from Leicester, but I'm cheering them on every second I get because they're going through a tough spell at the moment.

"Right now I'm just enjoying the moment. Let's see what happens next."

Is a permanent move to Ipswich Town realistic for George Hirst?

Despite only making two appearances for Leicester since his 2019 signing, Hirst's contract was extended at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2025 back in August before he headed to Blackburn.

Perhaps that was just to protect his value, but considering Hirst has failed to fire twice now at Championship level but has scored goals in League One, you'd have to think that the Foxes are open to a sale this summer.

Ipswich have proven that they are willing to spend money when necessary, as showed by investments in the likes of Leif Davis, Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead within the last 12 months, and it'll likely take a seven-figure sum to bring Hirst in on a permanent basis.

The Tractor Boys should have the cash available to them to make that move happen, but the club could potentially have different targets in mind.