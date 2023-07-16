Since their promotion from League One in May, Ipswich Town have been tipped by many to have a relatively successful season in what is their first Championship campaign for four seasons.

Ipswich come back into the second tier riding the crest of a wave, having gone unbeaten in their final 19 League One matches whilst playing some of the most entertaining football across the EFL - scoring at will as they accumulated a total of 101 goals and 98 points in what was one of the most enthralling promotion races for quite some time.

With one of the most highly-rated and upcoming managers in English football at the helm in the form of Kieran McKenna, many have anticipated that the Tractor Boys will finish closer to the play-off places than any likelihood of being dragged into a relegation battle come the end of the season.

The Northern Irishman is expected to receive more backing as the summer window progresses.

It will be intriguing to see McKenna's eventual team selection for the first game of the season against Sunderland.

What is Ipswich Town's strongest XI at present?

This is subject to change over the coming weeks, but this is ultimately the best eleven McKenna could choose from with the players currently contracted to Ipswich, and does George Hirst make the list after his recent permanent transfer?

It goes without saying that Christian Walton will continue to be Ipswich's starting goalkeeper heading into the new season.

The 27-year-old was pivotal for the Tractor Boys throughout last campaign, as they went on to have the meanest rearguard in League One, conceding just 35 times. Having played every minute of every league fixture, Walton accumulated a clean sheet in every two games on average and has previous experience of playing regular Championship with Brighton, Wigan & Blackburn.

In front of him is a currently adequate back-four, despite it being made clear that defence is an area McKenna would like to strengthen amid links to US international Auston Trusty.

Having only arrived in January, Harry Clarke made the right-back position at Portman Road his own after Town switched from a 3-4-3 system to a 4-2-3-1. The boyhood fan will also look to prove he has the ability at this level after an underwhelming loan at Stoke City in the first half of last season.

The centre-back pairing of Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden were key to Town's defensive success last season, and despite talks of potential new signings in the same position, the duo are more than capable of making the step-up back into the Championship as the club looks to push forward.

Leif Davis will be looking to continue where he left off in League One last term, and once again prove his worth in the second-tier, having made just 19 appearances previously for Bournemouth and Leeds United. Davis was a key cog in McKenna's Ipswich machine last season, especially going forward as the 23-year-old was top of League One's assist charts with a tally of 14, as well as 118 chances created over 43 appearances.

The only new signing in this list is central midfielder Jack Taylor, who made the switch from Peterborough United last month for an estimated £1.75m fee as per Transfermarkt.

Taylor played an underrated role in Posh's eventual run to the League One play-offs, with nine goals and six assists from midfield. The 25-year-old also has previous experience at this level, having played 34 times in 2021/22 despite the club's relegation. He will definitely add more energy and threat from midfield for Kieran McKenna next season, which is a staple in how this Ipswich side operate.

Next to him is the reliable club captain Sam Morsy. The Egypt international showed exactly how crucial he is to the side last campaign, whilst others around him continued to grab all the headlines. It would seem highly unlikely that the Tractor Boys' skipper wouldn't start against the Black Cats, who again has proven himself as a key player for Wigan in previous Championship seasons.

Again, the attack in McKenna's strongest eleven will be raring to go ahead of the upcoming season, looking to add to their rich veins of form.

Having rarely featured in the Championship for Bristol City, Wes Burns once again has a point to prove when stepping up a division. However, like everyone else in this eleven, the Welshman will be in buoyant spirits after accumulating eight goals and a further 11 assists in 42 outings last season.

On the opposite wing is Nathan Broadhead, who will be no stranger to many opponents after featuring for Wigan Athletic in the first half of the 22/23 Championship season. Since swapping the North West for East Anglia, the 25-year-old continued his strong vein of performances with eight goals and five assists as Town's march to promotion gathered pace after his arrival.

Conor Chaplin has spent most of his career between the second and third tier, and, like Ipswich, will be looking to re-establish himself in the Championship. Last season, the striker enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring 26 times in 45 league appearances - only beaten to the Golden Boot by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Many will be pinning their predictions of the Tractor Boys' having a strong first season back at this level on the goals of Chaplin, who's best season at this level came in 2019/20, scoring 11 times in Barnsley's eventual great escape.

His strike partner Freddie Ladapo again will look to finish where he left off last campaign, having added another 17 strikes to Ipswich's eventual total of 101 - only the third side to do so since the Football League's rebrand in 2004.

Having gained a reputation for being one of League One's most potent goalscorers in recent seasons, this is Ladapo's first ever season at Championship level. With the form and confidence both he and Chaplin played with throughout the business end of 2022/23, it is hard to make a case that anyone, including George Hirst, can oust the duo from McKenna's starting lineup.

This strike partnership has the potential to be one of the most dangerous in the division if the team's prior form translates into the early stages of the upcoming season, and will definitely be one to keep your eyes on.