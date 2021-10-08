George Hirst, Daniel Iversen: How are these Leicester City players getting on in the EFL?

Leicester have shipped some players out on loan for the duration of the campaign, having sent George Hirst out to Portsmouth and Daniel Iversen to Preston North End over the summer.

Neither of them were likely to play for the Foxes in the Premier League this year, so the club decided it would serve both players best to spend more time out on loan to aid their development.

Both are young too so could certainly still feature for Leicester at some point in the future (or at least increase their resale value before an eventual sale).

The two have spent previous time out on short-term deals before, so this is nothing new to either of them either. Hirst has been at Rotherham on a short-term basis, whilst Iversen spent some of the last campaign with the side he has rejoined this year in Preston.

George Hirst

Hirst has made the move to Fratton Park, with Portsmouth looking to try and once again mount a promotion push in League One.

They’ve turned to the forward as a potential squad option it seems, to be able to bag them goals from the bench if they need it or in case of a potential injury to usual striker John Marquis.

So far though, like his time with the Millers, he has found regular football hard to come by. Yes, he has played in six league games for the side so far but every single one of those appearances has come from the bench. In fact, he’s only played a total of 94 minutes across those games.

It isn’t a lot of time to be able to make too much of an impression, so the 22-year-old will no doubt be hoping that he gets a chance to impact games from the beginning sooner rather than later. He hasn’t been a frequent goalscorer across his career yet – the last time he scored a goal in competitive league action was for OH Leuven in Belgium at 19 years of age.

He’ll be hoping that as the games come thick and fast, that boss Danny Cowley decides to rotate his starting eleven and give him some more action. For now though, Hirst has had to feed off scraps and the odd minute here and there.

Daniel Iversen

Iversen has had quite a dramatically different experience with his loan club Preston.

Having looked phenomenal in the sticks for the Lilywhites since his move to Deepdale last season, it was no wonder that PNE quickly put a deal in place to bring him back to the club on loan again for the 2021/22 campaign.

The shot-stopper has picked up where he left off again and is now the club’s number one in-between the sticks. Some of his saves have single-handedly decided games for North End and he instils confidence in the players in front of him due to the fact he has been such a rock at the back.

Lilywhites fans are also big admirers of the 24-year old and will be dreading his return to the King Power Stadium already. He continues to impress on a weekly basis for them and has become an important part of their side – and if Leicester are watching his showings, then they could be seeing a keeper that could no doubt make the step up into their team at some point in the future.