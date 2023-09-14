Birmingham City starlet George Hall could end up being a real asset for Blues in the coming seasons.

With Jobe Bellingham now gone, he will want to establish himself as the Midlands outfit's most promising young player, with the teenager attracting interest from the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool in the past.

However, he reportedly snubbed interest from elsewhere during the summer window and was even the subject of a rejected bid, with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also believed to have taken an interest in the 19-year-old.

Hall has put pen to paper on a new deal but even so, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sold at some point in the future. Were that to happen, Blues will want to generate as much money for him as possible and he will need to develop more to command a sizeable fee.

However, injuries have disrupted his development in recent times and he will be extremely frustrated considering the Midlands side have enjoyed a good start to the season.

He will be keen to be back in action as quickly as possible - and we have the latest news on his injury situation below.

What injury does George Hall have?

Hall has a hamstring strain and that will come as a major source of frustration for the youngster considering he has suffered with more than one hamstring issue before during his professional career.

This is certainly something he needs to keep tabs on because it could become a real issue for him if he doesn't manage this type of injury properly.

What was George Hall's reaction to his injury?

Birmingham boss John Eustace has revealed that the 19-year-old is devastated about his current injury setback.

Having spent a while out of action, Hall started against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup and would have wanted to get a decent amount of game time in his legs before coming away from the match unscathed.

Unfortunately, he wasn't to stay injury-free and he was forced off midway through the game.

Speaking about the player's reaction to the injury, Eustace said: "The sports science team here are fantastic and everyone is working their socks off to keep the boys fit.

"George is obviously devastated about another injury, but it’s something that is part of his development and his growth.

"He has played a lot of first team football at such a young age. It’s something we will have to look at but that’s down to the specialists with the sports science side."

When could George Hall return for Birmingham City?

Considering Hall has had quite a few hamstring injuries in a short space of time, Eustace will surely be keen not to rush him back too quickly, especially with Blues having other first-team options.

But if they wanted him back quickly, he could potentially return as soon as the end of the month, with the player being ruled out for at least four weeks at the end of August by his manager.

If he's only out for four weeks, he could potentially be back in time for the Norwich City game on 30th September, and two games following that clash at Carrow Road in a short space of time with Blues taking on Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion during the early stages of October.