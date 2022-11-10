George Hall from Birmingham to Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Birmingham City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games tomorrow by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sunderland.

One of the individuals who will be hoping to make an impact for the Blues in this particular clash is George Hall.

The midfielder was deployed as a substitute by head coach John Eustace in the club’s draw with Swansea City earlier this week and has featured on 16 occasions in the Championship this season.

Hall was the subject of transfer interest from Leeds United in the summer and is currently being linked with the Premier League side again ahead of the January window.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far about this speculation and assess whether a move is likely to happen in the New Year…

What do we know so far?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are lining up a fresh bid for Hall after having an offer rejected by Birmingham in the summer window.

It is understood that the Blues knocked back a bid believed to be in the region of £3m for the midfielder from the Whites.

If Leeds make a breakthrough in negotiations, a deal could potentially be put in place ahead of January.

A separate report from the Daily Mail on Sunday suggested that the Whites were leading the race for Hall who is believed to be attracting interest from some other unnamed Premier League clubs who sent scouts to watch him play against Bristol City last month.

Is it likely to happen?

When you consider that Hall is currently being given the chance to showcase his talent on a regular basis at St Andrew’s, Birmingham will unquestionably be keen to retain his services in January.

With the midfielder’s current contract reportedly set to run until 2024, the Blues will not actively be looking to sell him and thus Leeds will need to submit a big offer in order to have a chance of securing his signature.

For the Whites’ sake, they will have to move quickly in this pursuit if Hall is indeed being tracked by other clubs as they will not want to be dragged into a bidding war.

Unless Birmingham receive a significant sum of money for Hall, the 18-year-old is unlikely to depart St Andrew’s at this stage of his career.

