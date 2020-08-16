George Friend reveals the key reason why he left Middlesbrough

George Friend has admitted that Aitor Karanka was a key reason for his move away from Middlesbrough.

The defender joined Birmingham City on a free transfer after he rejected a new contract at Boro in order to make a fresh start in his career.

Friend played for Boro for over eight years and was a key player for much of his time there, and even helped earn the side promotion to the Premier League during his stay up North.

Former Middlesbrough manager Karanka has recently been appointed the new manager of Birmingham, and that seems to be a key reason as to why the defender chose to move to the club.

Friend expressed that he was a major factor in the move, and that he’s looking forward to getting going ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Friend said: “Aitor is a big reason (for the move).

“He was keen to bring me in, and I’m looking forward to getting going. I’m not sure I’ve been a first signing before at a club, but I guess I’ll take that honour.”

The Verdict

Friend has always been a player that does his job to a high standard and he’ll be no different during his time at Birmingham.

He’s a player that you’ll always know what you’ll get from him, and Karanka has a strong relationship with the full-back, arguably playing the best football of his career under the Spaniard.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’s used at full-back or centre-back, but either way, Friend is a very good acquisition at this level.