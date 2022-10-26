George Friend offers glowing verdict of Birmingham City’s Arsenal loanee

Birmingham City defender George Friend has described Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty as ‘incredible’.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues on loan from the Premier League side back in July and has proved a hit at St Andrews so far.

Trusty has played in 16 Championship matches already, which has included playing on the left of a back three at times, a position Friend has played in recent times.

Discussing his return to injury, the experienced defender confirmed he is looking forward to contributing, offering a glowing verdict of Trusty in the process.

“I think Trusty has been incredible,” Friend told BirminghamLive when discussing his own return to action and where he might fit in the side.

“I don’t think in the whole time I have been in the Championship I have seen anyone better at coming from a league abroad and just taking to the Championship so easily.

“His first game was Luton away, which is arguably one of the hardest debuts in the league and since then he has just been brilliant.

“He has been excellent to watch and has taken it in his stride.”

Birmingham City currently sit 15th in the Championship table after a steady start to the season under new boss John Eustace.

The Blues next face QPR in league action this weekend, with kick-off at St Andrews set for 3pm UK time on Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s abundantly clear at this stage that Auston Trusty has had a tremendous impact at Birmingham City,

He’s starting week in week out, the fans seem to love him and now he has his teammates praising him, too.

Indeed, he looks to be have been a really good pickup by the Blues this summer.

As for Friend, he may well have a job getting back into the side given the form of Trusty, but, just having him in and around the matchday squads for Birmingham will be a boost given his experience.

No doubt when the opportunity comes for him to step back in, the 35-year-old will be more than ready.