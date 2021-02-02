George Evans sends Derby County message as move to Millwall is confirmed

Derby County have recently announced that George Evans has left the club to sign for Millwall on a permanent deal.

Evans signed for the club back in 2018 from fellow Championship side Reading, and went on to make 42 appearances for the Rams in total.

He made eight appearances in total for Wayne Rooney’s side this season, as the Rams look to force themselves up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Rooney’s men are sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and are five points clear of the relegation zone with 20 matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Evans has signed for a Millwall team that sat three places above Derby in 16th, and he’ll be hoping he can make a positive impact with Gary Rowett’s side.

Evans recently took to Twitter to thank everyone involved at Derby County, and labelled his time with club as ‘a great few years’.

Just want to say a massive Thank you to everyone involved at @dcfcofficial had a great few years with even better people wish you all the best 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/MQGN92dNAI — George Evans (@GeorgeEvans70) February 1, 2021

The 26-year-old could be in line to make his Millwall debut on Tuesday evening, when they take on league-leaders Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Lions.

Can you name the Derby County player that scored these goals in the 2020/21 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Martyn Waghorn Wayne Rooney Louie Sibley Jack Marriott

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see how he does at Millwall.

Evans struggled for a consistent run in the Derby County team after some injury problems, and I don’t think we ever got to see the best of him whilst with the Rams.

He’s a versatile player to have in the Millwall team, as he can operate in both midfield and in the heart of defence, so he could prove to be a good addition to Gary Rowett’s team.

Derby will be hoping that they don’t live to regret selling him to another Championship side.