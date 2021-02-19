George Evans at Millwall: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

With every passing week, the January addition of George Evans is looking more like a shrewd one from Gary Rowett.

The former Manchester City Academy graduate was Millwall’s only signing last month, and with recent long-term injuries sustained to Jake Cooper and Ryan Leonard, Evans has quickly become a key addition to Rowett’s squad.

Here, we take a look at Evans’ short time with the Lions, what issues he might face and what’s next for the ex-Derby County man.

How’s it gone?

Having not signed in time to feature in the Lions’ goalless draw with Norwich earlier this month, Evans made his debut four days later in Millwall’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday at The Den.

He’s played every minute since his arrival at The Den, and following the victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday, Evans boasts a 100 percent win record in a Millwall shirt.

With a host of key players currently unavailable, the versatile man can expect to continue seeing plenty of minutes before the end of the season.

What issues does face?

In short, there aren’t too many issues for Evans at present.

When a new player comes in, they usually need time to adapt and then impress the manager.

But with Millwall having so many absentees, he’s been immediately thrown into the action and is therefore likely to be used on a regular basis for the rest of the season.

With a fully fit squad, Evans might struggle to nail down a starting place, but with Cooper, Leonard, Murray Wallace, Shaun Williams and Maikel Kieftenbeld all on the treatment table, that isn’t going to be a problem.

What’s next?

Following a fine start to his Lions career, all Evans can do is continue performing at a consistent level in order to keep his place in the team.

Evans is more than likely to start tomorrow, whether that’s alongside both Shaun Hutchinson and Alex Pearce in a back-three or further forward in a midfield-two with Ryan Woods.

But wherever he plays over the coming weeks, he’ll be looking for more of the same.