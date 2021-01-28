George Evans and Millwall: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

The end of the winter transfer window is nearly upon us and it’s been a relatively quiet one for Millwall so far.

Maikel Kieftenbeld’s arrival from Birmingham City has been the Lions only signing but it seems they’re keen to land another midfielder before the deadline.

Derby County’s George Evans has been linked with a move to the Den, so ahead of the end of the window we’ve broken down what we know and whether that move is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

It seems Millwall are keen on Evans, keen enough to make a six-figure bid recently.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the Lions have had a £500,000 offer for the midfielder rejected by Derby.

It is understood that they’re likely to make another bid before the end of the window.

The Rams are facing significant financial issues at the moment and it seems they’re not averse to cashing in on players to solve those, as Kaide Gordon’s potential exit illustrates.

There have been suggestions, however, that first team players would not be sold to that end.

Evans has been little more than a bit-part player for Derby this term, though he has featured in their last two games – wins against Bournemouth and QPR.

With his contract set to run until 2022, the East Midlands club should be in a reasonably strong negotiating position

Is a move likely to happen this month?

This looks likely to hinge on how much Millwall are willing to spend.

Evans has proven his worth to Derby in recent weeks and Wayne Rooney will likely be keen to hold onto him.

However, given the club’s financial issues they will surely accept an offer if it meets their valuation – with the 26-year-old having been little more than squad player over the last few years.

If the south London club are willing to make Derby an attractive offer then you feel this deal could happen before the end of the window but with time running out and Evans involved recently, it’ll have to be the right bid.