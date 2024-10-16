George Elek is confident of a Leeds United title win in the 2024/25 season despite the threat of Chris Wilder and Sheffield United to Daniel Farke.

Many of the fundamental pieces of Farke's side this season are already becoming clearer by the game, but the current injury situation threatens to undermine their season and they are currently worrying about multiple areas of the squad which are stretched extremely thin.

It's bad timing for Leeds, with the Whites arguably facing their biggest test of the Championship season so far this week as they take on Sheffield United while boasting a significantly weakened and energy-sapped squad, with many players also returning from international duty just days before Friday's mammoth clash.

Even with the injury issues they are currently handling, there will be real disappointment if the club fail to achieve their objective this time around; and moments such as the last minute equaliser against Sunderland will come as a frustration for all those connected to Leeds in a crucial season for the club.

Leeds have had a difficult run of fixtures, which includes away trips to West Brom, Norwich Citym and Sunderland. Not only that, but the gap to top of the table is just three points, with Farke’s side set to host their Yorkshire rivals on Friday night. Leeds will face Wilder's side in an 8pm kick-off in what will be their first fixture after the October international break.

Current Championship standings 2024/25 (as of 15/20/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

George Elek's view on Leeds' title hopes

Despite Leeds' current position in the table, they are seemingly favourites to win the league title by the bookies and most punters as well, and that’s an opinion shared by EFL pundit George Elek.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast, Elek said: "I think the cream is rising to the top.

"While Leeds sit fifth in the Championship table as things stand, the standings might begin to take a truer shape as more games pass by in October, heading towards the winter.

"My strongest stance is that Leeds win the league and it might not even be close.

"I don't really see what there is for Leeds to fear; I don't really get who the challengers are.

"Looking at last year's league table, Leeds got 90 points — that is 15 more than West Brom.

"Even going into the campaign, they were miles clear of the field.

"Yes, I understand [Crysencio] Summerville goes and [Georginio] Rutter goes and that makes them a bit weaker from an attacking point of view.

"How much weaker is up for debate, but starting with their defensive unit — teams who get out of this league and the blueprint for a successful side generally is a really strong defensive unit, and that foundation from which your attacking players can flourish.

"With Leeds more than any other side, including Sheffield United, we have to remember their good defensive numbers is over 55-60 games under Daniel Farke.

"This is just a mere continuation of what we saw last season from Leeds, and so I see no reason why it would change.

"They are just a side, who over the course of last season and this season too, just do not give up good chances. That is an absolute hallmark of a side that goes on to have success.

"Given how confident we can be with Daniel Farke and his side's good defensive record, given the obvious quality they have... Having been 15 points clear of the rest last season, I don't see too much by way of threat by those in behind them.

"Even with the likes of Sheffield United and if they maintain their current form, I just think they (Leeds) are comfortably the best team."

The ambition of promotion for Leeds United

A largely assured and controlled performance against Sunderland last time out should have underlined Leeds’ title credentials by moving them level on points at the top, but that doesn't make Elek's claim any less valid given the standard of performances, which have arguably been even better than the results.

However, he did caveat the claim with understanding of Leeds fan pessimism given their history of falling short at the final hurdle. He added: "They are the team that consistently trip over themselves.

"And maybe the only thing that can beat them is them.

"But I don't really believe in hoodoos or teams having an identity that's going to lead to them dropping points.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Leeds are clear [at the top] not long into the new year."

That Leeds curse, or a worsening injury crisis, appear to be the only possibilities of stopping Leeds from achieving automatic promotion this term. Their performances this season have already demonstrated that they are one of the best sides in the league, and one who will eventually find their way into the top two.