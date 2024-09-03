EFL pundit George Elek has issued a concerning verdict on Luton Town after the club's performances since returning to the Championship.

Speaking on the latest edition of the 'Not The Top 20' Podcast alongside Ali Maxwell, Elek expressed his worries regarding the Hatters this term, with the expectations of the club completely transformed after spending a solitary season in the Premier League under Rob Edwards.

Despite losing a handful of key performers from last season such as Ross Barkley, Gabriel Osho and Chiedoze Ogbene, for the most part, Edwards has been able to maintain a core of players that featured heavily in Luton's promotion-winning campaign of two years ago, before putting up somewhat of a valiant effort to consolidate in the top flight.

However, their return to the Championship couldn't have got off to a worse start, as the Bedfordshire outfit are one of five second tier sides still seeking their first win of the season, which has led to such concerns being issued.

George Elek reacts as Luton Town are defeated once more

Despite not investing heavily in the transfer market, with Mark McGuinness being Luton's most expensive purchase of the window, many expected Edwards' side to at least be challenging for a play-off spot at a bare minimum, which seems a long distance away according to Elek, when reacting to Friday's 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Kenilworth Road.

The pundit stated: "Luton took the lead, after what had been a poor start for them, it felt like they very much needed this when (Jimmy) Dunne put through his own net."

However, two quickfire second half strikes from Nicolas Madsen and Michael Frey turned the tide, with Elek believing that the R's victory was more than warranted.

"They were really good value for the win. I feel that in that period of time, Luton couldn't get near them, it felt like QPR suffocated Luton in possession, who for a lot of it weren't able to advance the ball far forward," Elek continued.

"Yes, there were a couple of opportunities for Luton to draw level. They'll say the (Joe) Taylor header over the bar was one, Adebayo had a chance with around 20 minutes to go. They looked 'threatening', but I think it would have been unjustified if Luton had managed to get an equaliser, personally, on the balance of play."

"These were two teams who really needed a win to kick-start their season having struggled to do so. I worry for Luton now," the pundit declared.

Championship Table - As of 03/09/2024 Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 4 -2 3 20 Sheffield Wednesday 4 -5 3 21 Preston North End 4 -6 3 22 Plymouth Argyle 4 -5 2 23 Luton Town 4 -5 1 24 Cardiff City 4 -9 1

"It's hard for them because they've come down from the Premier League, having done so well as a Premier League side, so therefore, the expectations are so much higher than they were prior to them becoming a Premier League club."

"Yet, we talk about 'Parachute Payments' and everything else, but the recruitment hasn't really been that of a club spending 'Parachute Payments," he added.

Elek concluded: "I guess the situation around the new stadium may impact what they're able to do."

Luton Town must handle the expectation

Whilst Edwards previously admitted that Town wouldn't "pay millions over the odds for people because we’ve had a year in the Premier League", the reality is that this dismal start to the season wasn't foreseen by many when predicting the Championship table before a ball had been kicked.

However, in their two home games, Luton have been completely dominated by Burnley and QPR, which is a far cry from what they had achieved in recent seasons after making their well-documented progression from the National League to the Premier League, with Kenilworth Road so often a 'fortress'.

Whilst it's a huge shift from previous seasons at this level, the Hatters must handle the expectations now placed upon them to establish themselves as a real force in the second tier, especially as they still have the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Thomas Kaminski, and Alfie Doughty among others in their ranks, with the aforementioned quartet earning heaps of praise last season despite relegation.

Morris and Adebayo hit 28 goals between them in the historic 2022/23 season, and similar numbers would have been expected this term after both reached double figures in the Premier League. But, so far this season, only Tatith Chong has found the net, despite the accumulation of 47 goal attempts across the opening four games.

It's clear that Elek's verdict is justified at this moment in time, with the club going in search of their first victory after the international break when they face Millwall at The Den.