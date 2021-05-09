George Edmundson speaks out after Derby’s survival is confirmed ahead of his return to Rangers

Derby County avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football on Saturday afternoon, as they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.

There were plenty of twists and turns on the day, with the Rams being in the bottom-three at one stage on the final day of this year’s league campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s side did just about enough to retain their Championship status for another season, which will be huge relief for the club’s supporters.

Derby finished the season 21st in the second-tier standings, and just a single point clear of the relegation zone, and they’ll be eager to show much-needed improvement in next year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the draw with Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend was Rangers loanee George Edmundson, who was making his tenth appearance in all competitions for the Rams this term.

Edmundson took to Twitter to thank everyone associated with Derby County, as his loan spell with the Championship club reached a conclusion.

Would like to thank everyone at @dcfcofficial been a pleasure to play for the rams and even bigger pleasure to share the dressing room with a great bunch of lads who fought till the end!!! WE ARE STAYING UP 🐏⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/VZkAVN2jxs — George Edmundson (@georgedmundson4) May 8, 2021

Edmundson will now return to Rangers from his loan spell with Derby County, and will be looking to force himself into Steven Gerrard’s plans for the first-team in the 2021/22 season.

The 23-year-old has made 17 appearances in total for the Scottish giants, but will know that he faces a tough ask if he’s to force his way into the starting XI anytime soon, with Gerrard already having some strong options available to him in a similar position at this moment in time.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

Edmundson has been a solid option for Wayne Rooney to call upon this season, and I think he’ll be in and around the Rangers first-team next term.

The defender needed regular game time to further his development in senior football, and a move to Derby presented him with that.

He’s clearly enjoyed his time with the Rams this term, and he’ll be delighted to finish on a high, as they avoided relegation into League One.