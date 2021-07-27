George Edmundson issues first thoughts after sealing Ipswich move from Rangers

George Edmundson has completed his move to Ipswich Town from Scottish champions Rangers, with the defender penning a four-year deal with the Tractor Boys.

The men from Portman Road have been particularly active this summer with several new faces coming in to replace a number of the exits Paul Cook set in motion earlier on in the market.

Indeed, there’s been a big overhaul at the Suffolk club but it looks as though it could be one for the better and many will be eager to see just how Town go about challenging for promotion next year.

That said, Edmundson is eager to get going after returning south of the border from Rangers, having played for the likes of Oldham Athletic in the past in the EFL.

Speaking to the Ipswich Town website and iFollow channel, the defender had this to say:

“The opportunity came along and it was one I couldn’t turn down,” George told iFollow Ipswich.

“I spoke to the gaffer and it really excited me. He was a massive pull and this is also a huge club.

“Having also spoken to Mark Ashton [CEO], he has been very clear about the culture being built at the Club and the importance of engaging with the local community – that’s something I also consider to be very important.

“I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the Club has, so I’m delighted to have signed.”

The Verdict

Edmundson’s time at Ibrox was not as productive as he would have liked it to be but he gets a clean slate at Portman Road and Paul Cook will feel as though he can get a tune out of the centre-half.

His performances at Oldham were top class as a really young defender, hence the move to the Gers, and though his time in Glasgow wasn’t up to scratch, he’s still a talented footballer who now has that point to prove.

This could end up being a really shrewd move for Town if Cook gets him playing well.

