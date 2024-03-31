The Easter weekend often proves a pivotal weekend in the Championship and Ipswich Town were certainly on the right side of results on Good Friday.

Taking on Blackburn Rovers away from home, the Tractor Boys ran out 1-0 winners thanks to an early Conor Chaplin strike.

On a day that Blackburn Rovers had three goals chalked off, two for offside and one for a foul on Vaclav Hladky, Kieran McKenna will have been very happy to see his side come away with all three points.

It was a crucial three points, too, with other results on the day meaning that Ipswich Town now sit top of the division heading into a crucial fixture against fellow promotion rivals Southampton.

Ipswich Town predicted XI to face Southampton

With two matches in a matter of days, as well as flu going around the camp, as confirmed by McKenna post-Blackburn, the Ipswich Town boss may have a few tough calls to make ahead of Monday's match.

With that said, below, we have predicted the XI we think could line up at Portman Road on Monday evening.

Vaclav Hladky

It goes without saying that Vaclav Hladky will start the match for Ipswich unless a late injury hits.

The 33-year-old will be eyeing his 14th Championship clean sheet in Monday's match.

Axel Tuanzebe

Having started regularly at right-back in recent weeks, we predict Axel Tuanzebe to keep his place in the starting XI.

With Harry Clarke in reserve, this could be an area of change should McKenna feel the need to freshen things up.

Luke Woolfenden

Starting the vast majority of matches for Ipswich Town at centre-back this season, Woolfenden seems a sensible prediction to start at the back on Monday.

Cameron Burgess

Friday's fixture was a rare non-start for Burgess, but McKenna will want to put his best foot forward if he can against the Saints, hence we predict the 28-year-old to return to the XI.

Leif Davis

This one could be touch and go considering that Kieran McKenna confirmed Davis was withdrawn due to suffering with flu on Friday, but again, it's a very important fixture, so if he can start, he surely will.

Sam Morsy

You simply don't drop your captain for a big game like this. Morsy is a certainty to start if fit as he is an important part of the Tractor Boys' engine room.

Massimo Luongo

Alongside Morsy, Luongo has been excellent for Ipswich this season. It seems likely that he will pair up with the Tractor Boys skipper once again on Monday.

Omari Hutchinson

With Wes Burns out injured, Omari Hutchinson is predicted to get the nod on the right-flank for Ipswich.

The 20-year-old has five goals and three assists in his last ten league games.

Conor Chaplin

Another very easy prediction here, with Chaplin having been a real attacking threat for Ipswich so far this season.

The 27-year-old will be looking for his 22nd goal contribution in the second tier on Monday, with 13 goals and eight assists to his name already.

Nathan Broadhead

Well-rested after coming off in the 64th minute on Friday, Broadhead will surely get the nod ahead of Jeremy Sarmiento on Monday.

Kieffer Moore

Ipswich will be very thankful they added Kieffer Moore to their ranks in January.

The Welsh international has been scoring at a steady rate since his arrival and will likely get the nod to lead the line for the club once again versus Southampton.

Ipswich Town v Southampton TV details

To see if the above line-up does in fact get selected, you can watch the highly-anticipated Championship clash live on Sky Sports on Easter Monday.

Kick-off is at 17:30, with action live on Sky Sports Football.