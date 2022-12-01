George Dobson starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Cheltenham Town on Friday night

Charlton Athletic take on Cheltenham Town on Friday evening in aiming to end a four-game winless run in League One.

The Addicks were defeated 1-0 at Port Vale last time out in the league and were held to a 2-2 draw by Stockport County in the FA Cup second round last weekend.

Charlton have still only lost once at The Valley under Ben Garner and will be hoping for an improved performance from the identical head-to-head last season, when the Robins took all three points from South London with a 2-1 victory.

Joe Wollacott, Mandela Egbo, Terell Thomas, Eoghan O’Connell, Conor McGrandles and Miles Leaburn are ruled out through injury, where it remains to be seen how Craig MacGillivray is shaping up after suffering a concussion in the side’s 3-3 draw at Burton Albion.

Jayden Stockley will miss the match serving the second game of a three-game retrospective ban for violent conduct.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that was held by the Hatters to line up under the lights in SE7…

Steven Sessegnon is a doubt after coming off with a tight hamstring last weekend but will likely start the game even if he is not 100% fit due to the lack of a backup option.

Tyreece Campbell, Jack Payne, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Richard Chin all make cases to start the game, but Garner could go unchanged.

Chuks Aneke will not complete the match and was found wanting fitness-wise against Stockport County, with potentially Diallang Jaiyesimi or Daniel Kanu to come on to lead the line at some stage.

Lucas Ness was recalled from Torquay United earlier today, suggesting that there may be a need for defensive reinforcements.