George Dobson reacts to “unbelievable” flashpoint in Charlton’s 4-4 draw with Ipswich Town

Charlton played out a thrilling fixture against Ipswich at the weekend, with both sides having to settle for a point after a 4-4 draw.

Right up until the last few minutes of the game – injury time to be exact – it was unclear where the points were heading.

Two goals in the 91st and 94th minutes for the Tractorboys meant it seemed as though the Addicks would go home empty handed only for Terell Thomas and then George Dobson to fire in goals to make it a stalemate.

Now, the scorer of the equaliser, has spoken out to London News Online about his joy over snatching the draw and claimed it was ‘one of the best’ matches his side have played in and he was delighted to be the man to get the point for his side.

Even before the goal from the midfielder, he was arguably one of the better players on the field. He had more tackles than anyone else with three and was also the most accurate passer to have played over a half of football in the game.

The 24-year-old then was certainly helping his side to dictate the play and to try and get a foothold in the game. Even with his superb performance though, twice Charlton fell behind to two goal deficits.

Dobson though and the rest of his teammates did not want to settle for a defeat, even if Ipswich are right near the top of the League One table. Instead, they twice fought back to get into the fixture and they were able to come away with a well-earned point.

Speaking after the fixture then, Dobson said: “I thought the keeper was just going to catch it and it’s looped over his head and gone in. It was an unbelievable feeling, up there with one of the best I’ve had on a football pitch. That’s one of the best [matches] we’ve played, in the second half. To be two goals down twice against a team probably with the biggest budget in the league and the best players in the league shows where we can be. We’re not that far away.

“The other night [the loss to MK] was disappointing. But before that we had the three wins. The performance in the second half has got to give us great confidence. The next set of fixtures leading up to Christmas, after the cup games, we have to stamp our mark and get into the play-off positions.”

The Verdict

George Dobson has proven this season that he can be one of the standout players for Charlton this season and he did the same again at the weekend against one of the best teams in the league in Ipswich.

Even though the Tractorboys are right at the top of the table, Charlton were not brushed aside by them. Instead, the Addicks stayed in the game and matched the club and were able to come away with a draw – and it shows the talent that Ben Garner has available to him at the Valley.

Charlton can certainly consider themselves then amongst some of the favourites for a potential play-off spot. The club had a shaky start to the season and it led some fans to consider whether Garner was the right man to lead the side forward even but now they know that the manager is doing the right things and is finally getting the results he wanted.

Even though Ipswich are top of the table and the Addicks only had a point from the fixture, it shows their fight and their ability in League One.