George Dobson departure happens: 2 nightmare scenarios Charlton Athletic will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic are edging towards what could be a very challenging January transfer window, with no permanent replacement for Ben Garner as manager appearing close at this stage.

The Addicks have been throwing their weight around less and less in recent windows, and having not paid any transfer fees in the summer, it seems unlikely that, unless there is a change of ownership, any significant funds will be available come the turn of the year.

The South Londoners are hovering a little dangerously above the relegation zone in the third tier, and off-pitch rumblings combined with uncertainty in the dugout could lead to a very challenging second half of the campaign, if January works against them.

It would be hard to blame some key players discussing an exit strategy with their agents next month with their prospects this season not appearing very promising.

Here, we have taken a look at two nightmare scenarios Charlton will want to avoid in January…

George Dobson leaves

Dobson has been a standout player last season and this term at The Valley, the energetic defensive midfielder is one of the best at the level out of possession and his passing ability slips under the radar too.

There is an option to extend the 25-year-old’s contract by a further year, when it expires in the summer, but that is hardly tying down their key man’s long term future, where his services could be greater appreciated financially elsewhere.

Championship interest next month would be hard to turn down for Dobson, even though he is a fans’ favourite in SE7.

Miles Leaburn leaves

19-year-old forward Miles Leaburn was one of the most exciting young players in League One in the opening few months of the campaign, before suffering an injury that has kept him out since early November.

Leaburn could return to senior action next week.

Leaburn’s physique, versatility and work rate would have seen him crop up on a lot of radars in the early part of the campaign, and though he is contracted until 2025, Thomas Sandgaard has cashed in on younger players very early in recent years.

James Beadle and Mason Burstow are examples of that, and with the club’s financial struggles of present, it would not be a surprise to see history repeat itself.