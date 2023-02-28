George Dobson agreement: 3 potential Charlton Athletic transfer developments that would excite supporters

Charlton Athletic supporters will have very low expectations of the next handful of transfer windows if there is not a change of ownership at the club.

The Addicks have not spent any transfer fees this season despite turning over a significant net profit on player trading in the last couple of seasons.

Yet another summer rebuild is going to be required at The Valley as the Addicks prepare for their fourth consecutive season in the third tier for the first time since the 1920s.

Here, we have taken a look at three realistic potential transfer developments that would excite supporters…

New contract for George Dobson

Dobson’s deal has recently been extended by one-year, from a pre-existing option in the deal, so it now runs until the end of next season.

However, that will not deter anxiety from the supporter base over the future of a key player.

Dobson has become captain this season and if the Addicks are in a similar or worse position this time next year, which under the current ownership is likely, with the 25-year-old in the final year of his contract an exit will be on the cards.

Tying Dobson down to a deal until the summer of 2026, so a two-year extension on his current deal, would put supporters’ minds at rest, ensuring that the defensive midfielder remains a key cog at The Valley as they aim, in the longer term, for a second tier return.

Steven Sessegnon arrives permanently

The one thing holding Sessegnon back from establishing himself as a dependable Championship full back is a continuous knee problem.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, although Marco Silva’s men have the option to trigger a one-year extension if they see fit.

There is a chance they do not take up that option, with Sessegnon’s first team prospects in West London looking close to non-existent and in that case he would be available for a nominal fee, due to his age.

Fitness is the only issue here, an operation to try and solve the knee problem could have a very long recovery time and the Addicks are not in a position where they can afford to be paying players who are not contributing.

Sessegnon has started 18 of 32 League One matches this term, 56%, but if his availability improves in the remaining 14 games of the season there is a case for pursuing his signature permanently.

Aaron Henry new contract

Henry has shown some enormously exciting glimpses for the Addicks this season but the 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer.

His incredible volley against Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup will live long in the memory of supporters and his dead ball ability is something to behold for a player of such limited senior EFL experience.

Handing Henry a new three-year deal, not necessarily to become first choice next season, to invest in his future would strike the right note with the home faithful and could go on to produce a valuable asset in the transfer market in years to come.