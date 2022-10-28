George Byers shares Sheffield Wednesday contract update

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has confirmed that the club do have an option to extend his contract that is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

The 26-year-old is a popular figure at Hillsborough and he has enjoyed a positive start to the season, scoring three goals in 12 games to help the Owls to third place in League One.

Therefore, with his deal running down, some have wondered whether he would sign an extension to secure the future of the player and protect his value from the club’s perspective.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Byers stated that Wednesday can trigger a 12-month extension, although they are yet to take that option up.

“I do have an option in the contract, so that’s there if the club wants to take it… But I’m loving my football at the moment, I feel like I’m in the right place to go and express myself.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the fans, which is amazing, and I’m really happy here. I just want to keep kicking on.”

The verdict

This is good news for Wednesday as you would expect they want to keep Byers for the long-term, so the additional year reduces the need to tie up a new contract immediately.

Clearly, going by his comments, the midfielder is loving life at the club and you would expect it’s a formality that the option will get triggered.

Then, a new deal is sure to be in the pipeline, although you can understand if the club want to wait until the end of the season so they know what division they will be in.

