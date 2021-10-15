George Byers shares injury update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s meeting with AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has taken to Instagram to share an update on his injury ahead of the club’s clash with AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

The 25-year-old will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this particular fixture due to an issue with his groin.

Byers has missed the last five league games as a result of this problem.

In the midfielder’s absence, Wednesday have managed to accumulate eight points in League One.

Whilst the Owls did produce an eye-catching performance against Wigan Athletic last month, they failed to back up this display in their meeting with Oxford United as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Karl Robinson’s side at Hillsborough.

Having secured a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers last week, the Owls will be determined to seal all three points in their showdown with AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Byers has taken to Instagram to reveal that he is back on the grass now and is feeling good about his rehabilitation from his injury.

The midfielder posted: “Frustrating period for me being out injured!!

“Back on grass building up now, feeling good.

“Can’t wait to get back playing at Hillsborough.”

The Verdict

Although Wednesday will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in Byers’ absence this weekend, manager Darren Moore will be hoping that the midfielder is able to make considerable progress from his issue in the coming weeks.

After registering an assist on his debut, the midfielder has only made three more appearances in League One for the Owls due to his injury woes.

When he is fit enough to feature, Byers will need to overtake the likes of Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Wing in the pecking order at Hillsborough in order to become a mainstay in Wednesday’s starting eleven.

Providing that the midfielder is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis, he could potentially play a key role for the Owls as they look to launch a push for promotion next year.