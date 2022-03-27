George Byers sends positive message after big Sheffield Wednesday win

George Byers was happy to go through the pain barrier to help Sheffield Wednesday to an important 4-1 win against Cheltenham yesterday.

3 points ✅ Another goal ✅ Naughty cut on the eye ✅ Was it worth it? Absolutely #UTO 🦉🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/U2wighdHJy — George Byers (@G_byers) March 27, 2022

The midfielder has been in fine form this year, with his performances alongside Barry Bannan in the middle of the park crucial to the Owls as they push for a play-off place.

Byers was heavily involved against the Robins, getting the final goal as Darren Moore’s men ran out comfortable winners at Hillsborough.

It capped off what was an eventful afternoon for the former Swansea man, who was influential throughout and got a whack to the eye for his troubles too! But, that didn’t bother Byers, who sent a message to the fans on Twitter following the victory.

“3 points ✅ Another goal ✅ Naughty cut on the eye ✅ Was it worth it? Absolutely.”

The result leaves Wednesday sixth in the table, although they face a battle to remain in the play-off places as they’re only ahead of Sunderland by two points heading into the run-in.

Moore’s side host struggling AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This was a big win for the Owls as they know there is little room for error as they push for the play-offs, so to come from behind to win in style was impressive.

Once again, Byers had a big role to play, showing his quality in midfield and then popping up with another goal to continue what has been a strong season in that respect.

Just like all connected to the club, he will already have switched his attention to next week as Wednesday look to continue their good form.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.