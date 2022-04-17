George Byers sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday message after crucial win at MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday beat MK Dons 3-2 last night to move back into the play-off places with just four games to go.

It was always going to be a difficult game for the Owls against a side that have ambitions of finishing in the top two, but a remarkable first half hour, that included a stunner from Barry Bannan, saw Wednesday go 3-0 up.

The hosts would pull one back before the break, and a late second made for a nervy final few minutes, but Darren Moore’s men thoroughly deserved the win.

And, it clearly meant a lot to midfielder George Byers, as he took to Twitter to send a passionate message following the victory.

“BOSHHH. UP THE OWLS!!!!!”

The former Swansea man has established himself as a key part of Moore’s midfield and whilst he didn’t get on the scoresheet again, it was another impressive display from Byers who helped Wednesday as they blitzed MK Dons in that opening period.

He will hope to feature on Tuesday when the Owls welcome already relegated Crewe to Hillsborough.

The verdict

This was a very important win for Wednesday because their rivals for a play-off spot have all picked up results recently, so they couldn’t really afford to slip up.

Therefore, Byers’ reaction probably reflects how all Wednesday fans felt, particularly after the final whistle went having withstood some very late pressure!

Now, all focus will be on Crewe, where Byers and his teammates will expect to continue their fine form with another three points.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.