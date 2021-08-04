George Byers sends message to Swansea City fans after completing transfer to Sheffield Wednesday

Former Swansea City midfielder George Byers has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters after completing his move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old signed for the Steel City club yesterday, thus bringing an end to his five year association with the Swans to an end.

It marks a big step in the career of Byers after finding himself moving in and out of the team during his time at the Liberty Stadium as he largely struggled to nail down a starting spot.

Now the former Watford youngster has taken to social media to post the following message to the Swansea fans after leaving the Welsh club on a permanent deal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Byers (@george_byers)

It would be fair to say that Byers didn’t end his Swansea career in the fashion that he and many would have liked as he spent the final season of his stint with the club out on loan with Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One.

Byers is a player who has genuine ability but many would argue that he is still yet to find his best position in the centre of the park, which has perhaps been detriment to the fact that he has found himself left out at times.

Now he moves on to a fresh start with the Owls and he will certainly be looking to get a promotion on his CV after putting his stint in South Wales behind him.

In short, he needed this fresh start in a new environment and I think there will be many Swansea fans who will be wondering what might have been if he had stuck around after all.

But it is clear that Russell Martin has other plans, so therefore it was always going to be best for the 25-year-old to leave the club this summer.