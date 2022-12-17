George Byers offers honest assessment of “difficult” Sheffield Wednesday period

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has admitted his latest spell on the sidelines was a difficult one.

The 26-year-old has not featured since October due to a foot injury.

Opening up as he is about to return to the Owls squad, Byers admitted he and the club took a cautious approach in his rehab and that it was difficult for him being in the physio room whilst his teammates were out on the training pitch.

“It’s difficult because I don’t want to be in the physio room – I want to be out there on the pitch and training ground week in and week out and being around the boys.” Byers said on the injury spell, via The Star.

“It’s about being sensible. I’ve been in positions before where I’ve played through injury and made it 10x worse, so I’ve had that experience.

“It’s about being big enough and man enough to say ‘It’s not right’, and to then get it right. It’s tough, but for the long-term hopefully it’ll help.

“The Gaffer will ask me how I feel and you say you’re fine, but you have to be man enough to own up and that’s what I’ve had to do.

“I took some time off to make sure that it settles down, and obviously it’s taken a lot more time than we hoped for – but I’m here now, I’ve had a good week and I’m ready to try and push on.”

Byers return comes at a much-welcomed time due to the absence of Barry Bannan in the centre of the park for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls skipper sustained a hamstring injury away at Exeter City in midweek.

Sheffield Wednesday face Oxford United in League One action this afternoon.

The Verdict

This is brilliant news for Sheffield Wednesday.

Although it has taken longer to recover than expected, the good thing is that George Byers has taken the time to fully allow this one to heal.

As frustrating as that may have been, it should minimise the chance of any injury reoccuring.

That leaves the 26-year-old able to play a big part for the Owls moving forward this campaign.

With Barry Bannan set to be sidelined for the foreseeable, too, it could be that Byers return comes at just the right time.