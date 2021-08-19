George Byers makes Sheffield Wednesday selection admission

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers says that the competition for places in the centre of the Owls’ midfield is a good thing for him.

Byers joined Wednesday on a permanent deal from Championship side Swansea City earlier in the summer transfer window, signing what the player himself has now confirmed is a two-year deal at Hillsborough.

Since making the move to Yorkshire, Byers has made two appearances for the Owls, making his first start for the club in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

With the likes of Barry Bannan, Dennis Adeniran, Lewis Wing, Massimo Luongo and Tom Dele-Bashiru also on the books at Hillsborough, there are plenty of midfield options other than Byers for Wednesday manager Darren Moore to call on in midfield.

Now however, it seems as though Byers believes that the fact he is not guaranteed a place in the Owls’ starting lineup, is in fact a good thing.

Speaking about the number of contenders he has for a place in Wednesday’s midfield, the 25-year-old told The Sheffield Star: “I think in a team that wants to push and be in the best position that we can be in, you have to have competition for places…

“We’ve got that here – but that means that when you get your chance then you have to take it, and be consistent if you want to stay in the team.

"I can only see it as a positive, because it makes the players who are playing play well, and if you're not playing then you're going to do extra to try and get in."

Next up for Byers and Wednesday, who currently sit fourth in League One with seven points from three games, is a local derby against Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

That competition for places can only be a good thing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Over the course of the season, injuries and suspensions are inevitably going to mean certain individuals are absent from certain games, so they clubs must have enough strength in depth to cope with that challenge.

The Owls look to have assembled a midfield capable of doing that at League One level, including Byers, and his comments here suggest that those involved are buying into the battle for game time.

That too can only be a good thing for Wednesday, since it suggests players will be upping their game in an attempt to keep their place, and that there may be an understanding amongst the squad if they miss out on selection from time to time.