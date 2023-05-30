Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers took to Twitter yesterday not just to celebrate his side's play-off final win against Barnsley, but also his 27th birthday.

Coming into the game at Wembley, the Owls were the favourites to come out on top following a remarkable comeback against Peterborough United in the semi-final, coming from 4-0 behind in the first leg to win the tie on penalties at Hillsborough.

What happened yesterday between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley?

It was never going to be an easy game against the Tykes and they benefitted hugely from a few key moments in the second leg.

Lucky not to concede a penalty, the Owls then had a man advantage a matter of minutes later with Adam Phillips being sent off.

Despite Michael Duff's men being down to ten men, they hit the crossbar not too long after that and defended extremely well for the vast majority of the game.

But in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of extra time, Josh Windass connected with Lee Gregory's inch-perfect cross to send Darren Moore's men to the Championship.

What did George Byers post?

As expected, Byers was unavailable for this clash but that didn't stop him from getting in amongst the celebrations - and he deserves this success considering his valuable contributions during his time at Hillsborough.

Taking to Twitter after the game, he posted: "IF CARLSBERG DID BIRTHDAYS."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

They already have some of the players needed to be competitive in the Championship next season - but they will need to replace their loanees and ensure they strengthen further.

That will give themselves a real chance of doing well in the second tier and after working so hard to get themselves back there, they will be desperate not to be relegated back to League One.

They certainly have the calibre of manager and the supporters to keep themselves in the second tier and potentially push for another promotion, but how much squad depth they have and who they bring in during the summer will be key to their success.

Thankfully, they don't need to rebuild their squad and that can only be a good thing, but some additions will be required and they should have the resources to bring in the players they need.

You would certainly back them to be productive in the transfer market again considering how busy they have been in the window in recent years.